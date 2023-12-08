Furfural market to be worth $767 million by 2028

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Report ,Furfural Market By raw materials (sugarcane bagasse, corncob, rice husk), applications (derivatives, solvents), end-use industries (agriculture, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, refineries), and region – global forecast to 2028 “At a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2028, the size is projected to grow from US$662 million in 2023 to US$767 million by 2028.

Furfural is a versatile chemical compound obtained from agricultural by-products such as corn cobs and sugarcane bagasse. Its multifaceted end-use industries include pharmaceuticals, agriculture, paints and coatings, etc. The furfural market, a comprehensive ecosystem from production to end-use, is influenced by various factors. A major driver is the increasing demand for sustainable alternatives, which is propelling the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices act as a constraint on the market. The challenge lies in overcoming constraints related to low productivity and feedstock concentration. On the bright side, the market presents an opportunity for technological innovations to increase productivity and capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Within the broader landscape of bio-based chemicals, the furfural market symbolizes collective progress toward greener and more sustainable industrial practices.

Corncob raw material segment to dominate the furfural market in 2022.

Corncob has emerged as the major raw material segment. This prominence is attributed to the widespread use of corncob in furfural production, primarily due to its rich content of xylose and pentosan. These essential components play a vital role in the synthesis process, converting them into furfural. The high presence of xylose and pentosan in corncob not only makes it a preferred raw material, but also underlines its importance in contributing to the overall production and availability of furfural within the market.

The derivatives segment is projected to be the largest application segment in the furfural market over the forecast period.

The derivatives application is set to experience accelerated growth in the upcoming forecast period, primarily driven by strong demand from diverse end-use industries. Furfuryl alcohol (FA) emerges as a key derivative within this application, acting as a major consumer and accounting for a large portion of global furfural production. High demand from various sectors underlines the growing importance of derivatives, especially furfuryl alcohol, in driving the overall expansion of the furfural market.

The agriculture segment is projected to be the largest end-use industry segment in the furfural market over the forecast period.

Agriculture stands as the largest end-use industry in the furfural market, and this dominance can be attributed to the versatile applications of furfural-derived products in the agricultural sector. Furfural serves as an important component in the synthesis of agricultural chemicals and pesticides, playing an important role in crop protection and yield enhancement. The agriculture industry’s reliance on furfural underlines its effectiveness in tackling various agricultural challenges, making it an essential element for sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share of the furfural market during the forecast period.

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region led the global furfural market, with China playing a key role as the primary driver of growth. China accounts for the majority of both the production and consumption of furfural globally. This surge in demand can be mainly attributed to the growing foundry and pharmaceutical industries within the country. Strong growth in these sectors has increased the need for furfural, given its versatile applications. Notably, Thailand has also emerged as an important player. The dynamic industrial landscape and growing demand for furfural-based products in these key countries underline the region’s leadership in the overall furfural market.

key players

Central Romana Corporation (Dominican Republic), Panachem (US), Silvatime (Italy), Illovo Sugar (South Africa), Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited (China), KRBL Limited (India), Lenzing AG (Austria), and Merck KGaA ( Germany), among others, are the major players operating in the furfural market. Expansion, acquisitions, joint ventures and new product development are some of the key strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their position in the furfural market.

