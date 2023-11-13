Funerals can be emotional and difficult, but there are many ways to make them less burdensome.

Funeral directors suggest that the family of the deceased set limits on interaction with guests.

If you are a guest, be respectful of the funeral home and family and dress appropriately.

When a loved one dies, not only are you grieving the loss of someone who meant a lot to you, but you may also find yourself overwhelmed with a variety of emotions, including: Are included anger and sadness ,

Plus, there can be a long list of tasks, from informing other people about the news to doing all the planning. Details for funeral ,

If you’ve never been to a funeral, or been in charge of planning one, it can be confusing to know what to do or expect.

Insider asked funeral directors to share their top etiquette rules and common pet complaints they wish more people knew.

1. Come to the funeral home as prepared as possible

If you are in charge of planning funeral arrangements, you may not know what you need to have on hand to start the process.

Randy Goldstein-Casey Goldsteins Rosenberg, vice president and funeral director of Raphael-Sacks Funeral Home in Philadelphia, recommends gathering a checklist of items before your first meeting with the funeral home and getting an idea of ​​how much you want to spend. .

Required information includes the deceased’s Social Security number, date of birth, and parents’ names.

“The funeral cannot take place without this information,” Casey told Insider.

Casey said it’s important for families to understand that the funeral home can’t do anything without this information.

2. Keep the family room private before the funeral

Often, close families wait together in a private room before the funeral. As guests arrive and sit in the main room, Casey is often faced with situations that can be overwhelming for the family.

Sometimes, Casey sees guests trying to get back to the family’s private room before the funeral. Although their intentions may be good — they want to pay their respects and say hello — she recommends that families set boundaries.

Casey said guests should assume it is not appropriate to go to the private family room before the funeral unless the family has asked otherwise.

“It is not the family’s responsibility to entertain additional people during that time,” he said.

3. You don’t need to create a receiving line

On the day of the funeral, close family and friends of the dying loved one may feel pressure to spend quality time with the guests. Casey said it’s important to set boundaries here, even if it means limiting the time you spend with funeral attendees.

While some families will create a receiving line at the funeral where each guest can approach them, Casey said it is not mandatory to do so.

“For some people, it’s very difficult to keep their composure for a funeral, let alone just waiting in the reception line,” he said.

Instead, he suggested that people who are grieving should be able to choose who they want to talk to and when.

4. Respect the funeral and funeral home

Dino Cantelmi The owner and director of Cantelami Funeral Home in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, says if you’ve never been to a funeral, there are some rules to keep in mind.

First, Cantelmi said it’s important to be on time. Coming late is not only a disruption in service but also disrespectful to the family, he said.

Second, Cantelmi also said that try to dress appropriately. If the family doesn’t provide a dress code, he recommends avoiding loungewear or a sloppy look and choosing business-type clothes that are respectable and conservative. He also said to avoid wearing bright colours.

“Although wearing black is not mandatory, it is standard for people to wear black for funerals and darshan as it symbolizes mourning and respect for the deceased,” he said.

5. Leave your phone in the car or in your pocket

Before entering the funeral, Cantelmi said, one thing people can do is be mindful of their cellphones.

“Many times in the middle of a funeral service, someone’s cellphone will ring very loudly, interrupting the service, and sometimes the person will answer the phone and have a conversation,” he told Insider.

If possible, leave your phone in your car, but if you forget, Cantelmi said, keep it in your pocket, remembering to turn it on silent.

To prevent any cellphone disruption, he also said that your funeral director can make an announcement before the service about phones being silenced.

6. Appoint someone to deal with family drama

Funerals can bring together family members and friends who may not have been in the same room for many years. It is possible that some attendees may not get along.

“There have been times when a family member has asked me not to allow certain people to attend the funeral,” Cantelmi said. “The reality is that when a funeral is public, it’s difficult to tell someone they can’t come.”

If you know some potential attendees won’t get along, Cantelmi suggests making a plan, such as hiring a security detail, keeping funeral details private to close family members, or Assigning a family member the task of reducing drama ahead of time.

7. Rely on your funeral director

If you’re planning a funeral, you may have countless questions about a process that is personal and filled with emotion. Elizabeth Fournier The funeral director at Cornerstone Funeral Services in Boring, Oregon, said she wants more families to know they can trust their family. funeral director and other funeral home employees throughout the process.

Fournier said most people don’t go through this process often, saying they may need some explaining and may feel alone in finding those answers.

“Remember,” she said, “funeral directors and grief counselors, or religious advisors, are here to take some of the burden off the family by providing options, accurate information, and reliable resources.”

