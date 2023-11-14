Fundstrat's Tom Lee says the stock market's 'face-ripper' rally will continue as inflation has just hit a wall.

According to Fundstrat, the stock market is experiencing a “face ripper” rally that doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both rose about 2% Tuesday after the October CPI report.

“The bigger story seems to be that inflation could hit a wall,” said Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

According to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, the stock market is in the midst of a “face ripper” rally that should be seen through the end of the year.

Lee told clients in a Tuesday note that the strong rally in stocks on Tuesday, in which the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both jumped 2% and the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 5%, was driven by October’s CPI report, Which showed that inflation could be “hitting a wall”.

The consumer price index was flat in October, below economists’ expectations of a 0.1% rise. Meanwhile, the year-on-year CPI rose 3.2%, below estimates for a 3.3% rise and well below the 3.7% rise seen in September. Finally, core CPI rose 0.2% in October, below economist estimates of 0.3%.

“The bigger story seems to be that inflation may be about to ‘hit a wall,’” Lee said. “Only seven of the 31 core CPI components saw increases in October. Wow. This should change the Fed’s view of both the ‘stickiness’ of inflation and the market story.”

Among the components of the CPI report that saw price declines were used and new cars as well as gasoline. And shelter prices, although increased slightly in October, saw a much smaller increase than in September. Shelter prices should see a continued decline as the Fed’s lagging housing data inputs begin to impact landed prices in the coming months.

The cool inflation report shows continued progress in the Federal Reserve’s goal of getting inflation back to its long-term 2% target, and it opens the door for the Fed to cut interest rates not because of economic weakness but because they are comfortable with it . Inflation has also declined after reaching above 9% in June 2022.

It is this “soft-landing” or even “no-landing” economic scenario that would be bullish for the prices of risk assets like stocks.

And Lee expects the strength seen in stocks since late October to continue through the end of the year, as investors remain skeptical despite encouraging economic data.

“I think institutional investors and retail are fighting this rally,” Lee told CNBC on Monday. “You can see this in the put-to-call ratio. Today the put-to-call ratio [Monday] Hit 1.26. “This is a very elevated reading, it has been rising for the last two weeks.”

“This is quite a recession. People are worried about a hard-landing and inflation becoming sticky,” Lee said. “I think people forget that stocks surprise us the opposite of what the consensus is thinking.”

All those bearish investors should serve as fuel to drive stocks higher as they one by one throw in the towel and accept the economic reality that the Fed can reign in inflation without provoking a recession.

To position for continued market gains, Lee advises investors to own the Nasdaq 100 to gain exposure to mega-cap technology stocks as well as small-cap stocks through the Russell 2000.

Lee’s year-end price target for the S&P 500 is 4,825, indicating a potential upside of 8% from current levels.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com