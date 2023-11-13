Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says the only bubble in the stock market is a ‘bearish bubble’ of extreme negative sentiment

According to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, there is a bubble in investor bearish sentiment.

“I am surprised that investors’ ‘default’ stance on equities is bearish for the stock idea and the market as a whole,” Lee said.

Lee sees a bullish rally towards the end of the year and advises investors to keep buying on any dips.

The only bubble in the stock market is widespread bearish sentiment among investors, according to a Monday note from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

In his recent conversation with investors, he observed a persistent bearish bias towards the stock market, even despite its impressive year-to-date rally, which bodes well for continued growth later in the year. doing.

“The primary driver of caution is the overall sense of pessimism around some factors,” Lee said, pointing to geopolitical risks, the growing federal debt pile, concerns about inflation staying above 3% and the current state of the commercial real estate market. ” ,

The persistent bearish sentiment among investors is reflected in recent sentiment surveys, including the AAII Weekly Survey and the CNN Fear & Greed Index, which remains in “fear” territory despite the S&P 500 rising 15% year to date.

Lee said, “I have researched markets for more than 30 years, and I am amazed that investors’ default stance on equities is bearish for stock views and the market as a whole,” later adding, “The bubble Today there is a ‘bearish bubble’ – there is a strong belief that equities need to fall 30% to 40% to properly reflect the ruin there.

But according to Lee, bullish stock market investors are to thank for the recent rally in stocks, as he thinks most of the S&P 500’s 7% gain over the past two weeks is excessive among institutional investors. Inspired by recessionary situation. Reversal occurred through stock buying.

And going forward, Lee continues to recommend that investors “buy the dip” in shares.

“We’re finding more reasons to be constructive at the end of the year than we were a few weeks ago. Namely, economic momentum has slowed in a way that has become supportive of mild inflation,” he said.

Lee also highlighted that positive weather in the last two months of the year, combined with continued bearish sentiment and positioning among investors, should drive stocks higher by the end of 2023.

He has a year-end S&P 500 price target of $4,825, indicating a potential upside of 10% from current levels.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com