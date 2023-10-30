Fundstrat says stocks could break out of their 'doom loop' this week amid a flood of catalysts for the bond market and economy.

Fundstrat said stocks could break out of their decline this week due to a series of catalysts.

Several policy updates and economic data points could help stocks move higher.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said a major bond market update is more important than the Fed meeting.

The stock market could break out of its decline this week, according to Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, due to a series of developments that are likely to turn the market around.

Lee, one of the most bullish forecasters on Wall Street, said stocks could finally start rising higher this week after several months of turmoil as investors await a major policy update.

“I think there is enough data coming this week to break this doomsday cycle, along with the downside for stocks,” Lee said in a note to Fundstrat clients on Monday.

Markets are expecting key economic data points this week, such as jobs data, manufacturing data and services data. Those data points are likely to point to some moderation in the economy. The weak economic data will be good news for investors as Fed officials look for signs that the economy is cooling before ending their interest rate hike campaign.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors are now pricing in a 95% chance that the Fed will opt to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. A possible pause by the Fed this week will provide a boost to equities, Lee said.

But there’s a special catalyst for stocks that’s even more important than the Fed’s update.

This is due to the US Treasury’s quarterly refund announcement on Wednesday. The update, coming shortly before the Fed announces its policy move, will provide a window into the department’s plans for short- and long-term Treasury bond issuance. According to Reuters, experts say the Treasury may increase the supply of short-term bills while pulling back from issuing longer-term securities due to concerns about the impact on yields.

Treasury yields near 5% have sparked jitters in the stock market and helped drive new increases in borrowing costs for consumers and companies.

“This is a ‘supply’ event for bonds and as we know, interest rates are rising. So how the Treasury announces the upcoming mix of bonds will be what drives the market,” Lee said.

Other market commentators are cautioning investors as interest rates are likely to remain high for a long time and a possible recession looms over the economy. According to Societe Generale, the market is currently seeing three warning signs that the economy is starting to slow, putting stocks at greater risk of further downside.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com