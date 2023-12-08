Fundstrat says stocks are headed for a 'liquidity rally' and will reach new highs in 2024.

According to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, stocks are in the midst of a liquidity rally.

The S&P 500 will reach a new high of 5,200 in 2024, Lee said.

According to Tom Lee of Fundstrat, stocks will reach a new all-time high in 2024 as the Federal Reserve shifts to less-restrictive monetary policy and allows liquidity to rally in the market.

Lee, who has been one of the most consistently bullish forecasters on Wall Street this year, predicts the S&P 500 could reach a record 5,200 by the end of 2024, representing a 13% upside from the index’s current levels.

This is largely due to expectations that the Fed may cut interest rates next year as inflation continues to decline in the economy. Central bankers raised rates to a target range of 5.25%-5.5% to offset higher prices, but rates could fall to 3.2%-3.5% next year, Fundstrat predicted, meaning rates in There would be a cut of about 100 basis points.

“The Fed is no longer fighting an inflation war, but is actually moving toward managing the business cycle — a big change,” Lee said in an interview with CNBC on Friday.

It appears markets are already pricing in low rates across the economy. Credit spreads are narrowing, with U.S. investment grade corporate bond spreads recently hitting their lowest since 2022, according to Bloomberg data. Meanwhile, high-yield bond prices have risen. Lee said if the current rally in stocks was a fluke, it wouldn’t happen.

“It’s actually an improvement in liquidity, while investors have pulled $420 billion out of stocks this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, cyclical stocks, bank stocks and small-cap stocks have all moved higher in recent weeks, which is unusual for the later stages of the business cycle. He said this shows that the market is in a state of expansion, which supports the bullish trend in equities.

Other forecasters on Wall Street have generally warmed to the prospect of a softer landing and so-called clean deflation, a dream scenario for stocks that involves the U.S. avoiding recession if inflation cools. Another positive year for the S&P 500 is widely seen on Wall Street, with Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale also predicting the index could hit a new all-time high in 2024.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com