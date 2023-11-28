Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The stock market is on track to hit a record high, jumping 5% in December, according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

But it will be no more than a straight line, and upcoming jobs and inflation reports could trigger a temporary selloff.

Lee said investors should buy any potential dips in shares as the second half of December should be full of gains.

The stock market is headed to “zig-zag” toward record highs in December, with the S&P 500 rising 5% to 4,800, according to a Monday note from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

Such a gain would put the S&P 500 within striking distance of its January 2022 all-time intraday high of 4,818 and slightly above its record closing high of 4,796.

According to Lee, October personal consumption expenditure price data to be released on Thursday should be “soft” and will initially help lift stocks higher.

But he doesn’t expect the stock market’s potential gains next month to be in a straight line, and said there could be downside volatility due to upcoming jobs and consumer inflation data.

If those two reports, scheduled to be released on Dec. 8 and Dec. 12, come in higher than consensus estimates, they will likely send bond yields up and stock prices down as it prepares investors for future rate hikes. Will know about the possibility of. federal Reserve.

“The reason for the ‘zig-zag’ is that we know the rates market is still over-reactive to the opposing forces of ‘falling commodities and housing inflation’ against flexible labor markets,” Lee said.

A strong jobs report may be in the cards as thousands of auto workers were rehired in November following the end of a strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

But any pullback in the stock market on November’s jobs and inflation reports will be short-lived and Lee advises investors to buy on dips. That’s because incoming data continues to support a soft-landing scenario for the economy, even as investors remain laser-focused on a potential recession.

“If the market sees selling pressure, we are buying on dips,” Lee said. He said solid Black Friday sales are a positive sign because it reflects continued consumer resiliency.

According to Lee, the key catalyst for a sustained rise in stock prices next month is likely to come on December 13, when the Fed will hold its FOMC meeting and press conference. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, and Lee said he sees room for a “passive shift” among Fed members.

Finally, he highlighted that despite a 20% rise in the S&P 500 so far this year, investors have pulled $240 billion out of equity mutual funds and ETFs. That money could serve as purchasing power for investors who missed this year’s rally and decided to accelerate the move into equities.

