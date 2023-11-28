Funding of European startups declines again

The Estonian capital, Tallin, was the birthplace of Europe’s first tech unicorn, Skype. Now, 20 years after the voice calling app was founded, startups on the continent are facing a major funding slowdown. © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

Just four weeks after launching, a team of former Meta and Google artificial intelligence researchers raised $113 million for a new AI startup in June. The Mistral team’s pitch for Europe’s answer to OpenAI garnered the continent’s largest seed round to date and one of the few to reach eight figures in a year where growth was hampered by high interest rates and a prolonged war in Ukraine. The occupant was staggered by the impact.

Investors supported only 36 rounds of $100 million or more for European startups in 2023, a sharp decline from the 163 rounds supported in 2022. The decline is the result of a continued slowdown in investment in startups in Europe, which is expected to receive $45 billion this year. 38% from last year. That’s less than half of the $100 billion invested in Europe’s startups in 2021.

Valuations of Europe’s unicorns have also declined and the herd of “hornless” animals now top 52 companies, according to venture capital firm Atomico’s annual State of Europe report. That said, the value of Europe’s tech ecosystem has recovered from its former peak of $3 trillion due to the formation of new companies, downturns, and follow-on capital invested in older startups.

Tom Wehmeyerer, partner at Atomico, told Forbes, “Last year we talked about a new reality and reset after the extreme and volatile growth period we saw in 2021 and 2022 and now we are seeing that embedded and green. “The shoots of color are emerging.”

US investors have continued to shy away from European startups despite moves by Andreessen Horowitz and IVP this year to open offices in London, following in the footsteps of Sequoia Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners and others. According to the report, the level of growth rounds with US-based investors fell to the lowest level since 2019, with early rounds declining slightly.