Funding Circle, the UK’s leading SME lending platform, and Atom Bank, the UK’s first app-based bank, have announced a new lending partnership that will provide up to £150 million of funding to small businesses.

Atom Bank is a long-term and returning investor in the Funding Circle platform. This latest commitment, the third partnership between the two organisations, brings Atom Bank’s total lending with Funding Circle to approximately £800 million.

The new loan partnership will support SMEs through the latest iteration of the government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS) offered by Funding Circle, which aims to help improve access to finance for SMEs.

Atom Bank will utilize Funding Circle’s powerful technology and distribution platform to deploy the funds needed to support UK SMEs and deploy capital into the real economy; Helping businesses manage their finances, grow and empower their communities.

“Access to finance remains vital for small businesses, so we are delighted to once again partner with Atom Bank to help more SMEs get the funding they need to win. The Recovery Loan Scheme is an important way for us to be able to say yes to more businesses in line with our medium-term plan, and as we continue to expand on our track record of delivering strong and attractive loan returns for our investors . Despite the changing economic environment.” Lisa Jacobs, CEO of Funding Circle

“We are pleased to strengthen our long-term relationship with Atom Bank through this new lending partnership. We aim to build strong, long-term partnerships with our investors and repeat transactions are testament to this. The partnership will help more small businesses access finance, and demonstrate our track record in delivering strong and attractive investor returns in changing economic conditions. Deepesh Mehta, Co-Head of Global Capital Markets at Funding Circle

This partnership is an important part of our ongoing commitment to UK business owners. As we expand the Bank, our ambition is to support even more SMEs, and leveraging Funding Circle’s market leading technology provides us with a great way to deliver that ambition.

“We recently announced our first full year of operating profit, followed by a successful capital raise and securitization, so Atom is particularly strongly positioned to help firms that struggle to access finance.” are doing. We have been supporting businesses through the latest iteration of the Recovery Loan Scheme, so we now look forward to helping even more UK SMEs invest and grow as we move into the new year. -Chris Storey, Chief Commercial Officer, Atom Bank

Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding, while providing a better customer experience powered by data and technology. SMEs can complete an application in six minutes, receive a decision in nine seconds, and have funds in their account within 24 hours. This seamless functionality is allowing Atom Bank to help more small businesses that need faster and simpler access to finance.

Atom Bank is one of a wide range of investors who have used Funding Circle’s platform, including banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, government-backed entities and funds.

