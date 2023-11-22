Fund to compensate developing countries for climate change is unfinished business at COP28

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Sunil Kumar watched helplessly in July as his home and that of 14 others were swept away by intense monsoon rains in the Indian Himalayas.

“All my life’s work disappeared in an instant. “It seems impossible to start again, especially when I have three children dependent on me,” said Kumar, a ragpicker in Bhiuli village in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

This year’s monsoon season in India was devastating, with local governments estimating 428 deaths and property damage worth more than $1.42 billion in the region. But India was one of many developing countries to suffer worse or more likely extreme weather caused by climate change, largely caused by greenhouse gas emissions that result from the burning of fossil fuels.

Tropical Storm Daniel caused massive flooding in Libya in September, and Cyclone Freddy devastated several African countries early in the year. Activists say the three disasters show how poor countries, which have historically contributed less to climate change because they have emitted fewer planet-warming gases than developed countries, often suffer the most from the effects of global warming. Are affected.

Developing countries have long sought to address the problem, and finally reached an agreement at last year’s annual U.N. climate talks, known as COP27, to cap what is known as the Loss and Damage Fund. . But many details remained unresolved, and dozens of contentious meetings were held over the year to negotiate things like who would contribute to it, how big it would be, who would administer it, and so on.

A draft agreement was finally reached earlier this month, just weeks before this year’s COP28 talks begin on November 30 in Dubai. The agreement will be up for final approval in climate talks, and dissent from both wealthy and developing countries could block approval or require additional negotiations.

“For us, this is a matter of justice,” said Harjit Singh, head of global political strategy at New Delhi-based Climate Action Network International, a group that has lobbied for compensation to those countries over the past decade. “Poor communities in developing countries are losing their farms, homes and income because of the crisis caused by developed countries and corporations.”

A recent UN report estimates that developing countries will need up to $387 billion annually if they are to adapt to climate-driven changes. Even if details of the loss and damage fund are drawn up, some doubt that it will raise anything close to that amount. The Green Climate Fund, which was first proposed at climate talks in Copenhagen in 2009, and began raising money in 2014, has come nowhere close to its goal of $100 billion annually.

Chandra Bhushan, head of the New Delhi-based climate think tank International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology, said he did not expect countries to contribute more than a few billion dollars to the loss and damage fund.

“Developing countries must be prepared to manage these events independently, as has been seen with COVID-19. They cannot always trust others,” Bhushan said.

The draft agreement calls for the World Bank to temporarily host the fund for the next four years. It sets out the basic goals for the fund, including its planned launch in 2024, and specifies how it will be administered and who will oversee it, with the stipulation that developing countries have a seat on the board. .

The agreement calls for developed countries to contribute to the fund but says other countries and private parties can also do so. It says the allocation will prioritize those most vulnerable to climate change, but any climate-affected community or country is eligible.

Developing countries were disappointed that the agreement did not specify a scale for the fund, and was not more specific about who should contribute.

They wanted a new and independent entity to host the fund, accepting the World Bank only reluctantly. They see the organization, whose president is usually appointed by the United States, as part of a global finance system that often burdens them with debt that will make it more difficult to cope with the costs of climate change. It happens. He has long argued that there is a need for a larger, better coordinated pool of money that is available without deepening the debt crisis.

RR Rashmi, a former climate negotiator for the Indian government, said, “This arrangement will not provide true independence for the new fund, will hamper direct access to vulnerable communities, and will lack full accountability to governments and the people most affected by climate change. ” Who is now a distinguished fellow at the New Delhi-based think-tank The Energy Resources Institute.

Meanwhile, wealthy countries sought to limit the countries eligible for payments from the fund to the most vulnerable, such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Asia, several African countries as well as island nations such as Kiribati, Samoa and Barbados. He also said that all countries should contribute, especially fast-growing countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

“It is important that the Fund focuses on the poorest and most vulnerable. Those who have the power and resources to contribute should do so,” said Dan Jorgensen, Denmark’s minister for global climate policy.

The US State Department expressed disappointment that the draft agreement did not specifically mention donations as voluntary, despite saying that there was broad agreement among negotiators.

Brandon Wu is the director of policy and campaigns at ActionAid USA, a nonprofit that pressured the US to help reach a recommended agreement that could be taken to COP28. He said unhappiness could still factor into discussions in Dubai over reopening the fund, but negotiators are under immense pressure to deliver results.

“Many people believe that this COP will be judged a success or failure based on whether it happens or not,” Wu said. “The UAE presidency has a great interest in ensuring this happens.”

Representatives of developing countries say it was important to get the draft agreement in place by early November, and failure to approve it at COP28 would be the worst outcome.

Samoa’s UN Ambassador, Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Paoleli Lauteru, is also Chairman of the Alliance of Small Island States. He said the world’s most industrialized countries have a “moral responsibility” to move forward on climate compensation as quickly as possible.

“We cannot continue on the path we have taken for the last 30 years,” he said.

