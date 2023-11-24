CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Report ,functional film market By Type (Composite Structure Ceramics, Electrical & Electronic Functional Ceramics), Application (Defense & Security, Electronics & Semiconductors, Optics & Industrial Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2028″, The size is projected to grow from US$30.5 billion in 2023 to US$49.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The functional films market is poised for substantial growth, driven by diverse opportunities across various industries. The increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions in the food and beverage sector due to the need for extended shelf life and UV protection is a key factor. Additionally, the increasing integration of films for applications such as window tinting and anti-glare coatings in the automotive industry, coupled with the increasing prominence of renewable energy sources and the sustainability trend, is paving the way for functional films in solar panels and eco-friendly solutions. Used to be. The healthcare sector, with an emphasis on innovative medical devices and drug delivery systems, contributes to the expansion of the market.

Packaging, according to end use, is expected to be the most important functional film market segment during the forecast period.

Packaging has emerged as the fastest growing end-use industry in the functional films market due to several key factors driving its expansion. The growing global population, changing consumer preferences and the rise of e-commerce have increased the demand for innovative and efficient packaging solutions. Functional films play a vital role in this sector by offering properties such as barrier protection, antimicrobial characteristics and extended shelf life. The increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging has also led to the adoption of functional films that offer both performance and environmental benefits. Furthermore, as industries across the globe prioritize safety, convenience and preservation of product quality, functional films find wide application in flexible packaging, creating strong demand in the market.

Polyethylene terephthalate is projected to be the fastest growing functional films market segment by material during the forecast period.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material is experiencing rapid growth in the functional film market, emerging as the fastest growing material due to its unique combination of properties that meet the evolving demands of the industry. PET films offer excellent transparency, mechanical strength and chemical resistance, making them particularly suitable for applications in packaging, electronics and industrial sectors. The increasing emphasis on sustainability and recyclability further increases the popularity of PET, as it is a completely recyclable material. Additionally, PET films are lightweight and exhibit excellent barrier properties, increasing their suitability for applications requiring protection from moisture and gases.

By region, North America is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global functional films market during the forecast period.

North America is emerging as the fastest growing region in the functional films market due to the confluence of factors driving demand across various industries. Rapid technological advancements in the field, especially in the electronics and healthcare sectors, increase the need for special functional films. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in packaging and manufacturing further promotes the adoption of innovative functional films.

To enable a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the functional films market. These are Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Honeywell International (US), 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), DuPont Teigen Films US Ltd. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), and others.

