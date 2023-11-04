FunChat: The dawn of a new era of Web3 social – US Times Now

With the rise of blockchain and cryptocurrency, interest in Web3 technology is increasing

Whole world. The Web3 concept emphasizes decentralization, openness, and user-controlled Internet. In this new era, social networks are also experiencing a revolutionary change. FunChat, as the pioneer of private social pan-entertainment ecology in the Web3 era, is leading the trend in the social field with its innovation and leadership.

FunChat is a one-stop pan-entertainment trading platform with instant, anonymous and secure communication capabilities. It was jointly launched by 100 global communities in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan, integrating GameFi, DAO governance community, DID digital identity verification, DAI, DeFi and other diverse areas. .

To create a social pan-entertainment 1.0 ecosystem, providing users with safe, convenient and diverse social experiences and digital asset management services, this integration provides new opportunities for users to communicate, collaborate and trade with others , adds more dimension and depth. Social Networks.

FUNCHAT comprehensively integrates the resource digital currency industry chain from the banking end, midstream delivery end, to the circulation end, recruits the top cryptographic technology team, possesses independent research and development and innovation capability of blockchain core technology, and its Have been developing various apps, dApps, NFTs, games and financial systems for many years. Participate in the design of the underlying architecture of Solana and the ETH chain.

FUNCHAT has a powerful and comprehensive asset expansion function, users can easily access 18 public chains such as BTC, ETH, BSC, TRX through the built-in DApp browser, and covering Swap, DeFi, SocialFi, GameFi, DEX Can connect to popular Dapps. , NFT, etc. You can easily use crypto assets in FunChat for gaming, finance, social and other circulation, truly realizing an integrated pan-entertainment social experience, so that users can travel freely in the Web 3 world .

Overall, the private social pan-entertainment platform on the FUNCHAT chain leads the social revolution in the Web3 era. Through a decentralized, user-controlled architecture, it provides users with greater privacy and data ownership; breaking down geographical and cultural barriers and opening up social interaction on a global scale; To provide more equitable and transparent social services to users by encouraging content creation and their participation in the social media economy; And by integrating other Web3 ecosystems, provide users with a wide range of social experiences and services.

On November 3, 2023, FUNCHAT will officially open the global public beta and launch the first airdrop at the same time. For more information, please follow FUNCHAT official media accounts on X.

Source: www.ustimesnow.com