Full ‘Beaver Moon’ rises as Venus brightens: Night sky this week

The night sky this week: November 27-December 3, 2023

This week sees the rise of the final full moon of 2023 – the “Beaver Moon”, which is nothing extraordinary other than being the first to rise since spring.

Monday, November 27: Full ‘Beaver Moon’

Tonight the “Beaver Moon,” also known as the “Frosty Moon” and “Long Night’s Moon,” will rise, appearing in bright colors on the eastern horizon this evening.

Wednesday, November 29: Venus and Spica Stellarium

Wednesday, November 29: Venus and Spica

After dominating the post-sunset sky for most of 2023, Venus is ending the year as a morning object. Now known as the bright “Morning Star”, Earth’s sister planet can be seen today rising in the pre-dawn sky in the southeast along with Spica, Virgo’s brightest star. Spica is 261 light years away from the Solar System and is the 15th brightest star in the night sky.

Thursday, November 30: Moon in Gemini Stellarium

Thursday, November 30: Moon in Gemini

One of the most easily recognized constellations in the winter night sky, Gemini, is back. Look to the east after dark, and you’ll see its two brightest stars, Castor and Pollux, appear close to the 85% illuminated waning gibbous moon. They are 52 and 34 light years away from the Solar System, respectively, and are the 46th and 17th brightest stars in the night sky.

Sunday, December 3 Stellarium

Sunday, December 3: Moon and Regulus

A waning moon, 60% illuminated, will rise before midnight along with Regulus, Leo’s brightest star. It is 77 light years away and is the 21st brightest star in the night sky.

How to find M31, the Andromeda Galaxy. jamie carter

Objective of the Week: Andromeda Galaxy

This is an excellent opportunity to discover its namesake galaxy. It’s not particularly easy to find, but with some practice, you should be able to find it. Although it can be seen with the naked eye, use binoculars to get the best opportunity.

About 2,500,000 light-years away from the Solar System, the Andromeda galaxy (also known as M31) is most easily found if you first identify the W-shaped constellation of Cassiopeia. Now find the Great Square of Pegasus, nearby there are four bright stars that form a giant diamond or square. M31 is midway between the two, with Cassiopeia’s second “V” pointing directly at it.

The times and dates given apply to mid-northern latitudes. For the most accurate location-specific information, consult an online planetarium Stellarium And The Sky Live, check planet rising/planet setting, Sunrise Sunset And moonrise/moonset Time for where you are.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.