Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant begins releasing treated radioactive waste water into the ocean for the third time

TOKYO (AP) — The tsunami-damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began a third release of treated and diluted radioactive waste water into the sea on Thursday, after Japanese officials said two earlier releases had gone smoothly.

The plant operator released 7,800 tonnes of treated water in each of the first two batches and plans to release the same amount in the current batch by November 20.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings said its workers activated the first of two pumps to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, slowly moving the mixture through an undersea tunnel for release offshore. Sent to the Pacific Ocean.

The plant began releasing its first wastewater in August and will continue to do so for decades. Approximately 1.33 million tons of radioactive waste water is stored in approximately 1,000 tanks at the plant. It has been accumulating since the plant was destroyed by the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011.

TEPCO and the government say releasing the water into the sea is inevitable because the tanks are almost full and the plan needs to be shut down.

The release of the waste water has drawn strong opposition from fishing groups and neighboring countries, including South Korea, where hundreds of people protested. China immediately banned all imports of Japanese seafood, causing huge losses to Japanese seafood producers and exporters.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Thursday that Japan has consistently provided transparent and scientific explanations about the discharge and has received understanding from many members of the international community, but “some countries continue to ban Japanese seafood without a scientific basis.” are doing.”

“We should continue to patiently persuade those countries bilaterally to request the lifting of sanctions,” Kishida said. “And it is also important to show Japan’s position strongly in international meetings and bodies such as the World Trade Organization.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has sent several missions including Chinese scientists to Japan over the past two years, concluded in July that if the release is carried out as planned, it would have negligible impact on the environment, marine life and humans. Health IAEA mission officials said last month that they were confident of the smooth operation so far.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that Japan should face the concerns of the international community, fully consult with stakeholders including its neighbors and arrange a long-term international monitoring arrangement that also includes neighboring countries. Join. Wang urged the International Atomic Energy Agency to “play its proper role in this regard” and fully cooperate with Japan.

The government of Japan established a relief fund to help find new markets and mitigate the impact of China’s seafood ban, while central and local governments have launched a campaign to support fish consumption and Fukushima, In which now many consumers have also joined.

The water is treated to remove as much radioactivity as possible and then greatly diluted in seawater before being released. TEPCO and the government say the process is safe, but some scientists say the ongoing release is unprecedented and should be closely monitored.

So far, results from sea samples taken by TEPCO and the government have detected tritium, which they say is indistinguishable from existing technology, at levels far lower than the World Health Organization standard for drinking water.

The IAEA said Thursday that analysis of water samples by agency experts stationed at its Fukushima office found tritium concentrations in the water “well below operational limits.”

In a recent shock, two plant workers were sprayed with radioactive waste while cleaning piping at a water treatment facility and were hospitalized for exposure. TEPCO said the workers have been released and are being monitored. It said no employee ingested any waste.

Follow AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

