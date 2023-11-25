Fueling Startups to Success – B Labs helps you investigate, innovate and accelerate

Don’t you find it challenging to sift through dozens of project profiles to discover the hidden gems that make a difference? B Labs Research seeks community support in latest Gitcoin grant round! I simplified the task and brought you one of the hottest projects in the field!

B Labs is a community-driven research and web3 first innovation hub that provides the opportunity to share, collaborate and create with peers. This is a place for people interested in developing innovative solutions, especially in solving collaboration and coordination challenges. Hence their motto:

Investigate, Innovate, Accelerate: Fueling Startups for Success.

Why does B Labs Research apply for the Gitcoin grant? Simple: outreach, community building and exposure. This will help the team identify suitable collaborations between Web2 and Web3, streamline processes and develop new offerings. Specifically, Gitcoin funds will be used for community building and outreach, data, tooling, but also education as well as public good outputs.

So on one hand the focus will be on increasing community membership, creating and optimizing processes, enhancing offerings and collaboration, developing and sharing research content and datasets. On the other hand, developing onboarding and training materials for non-English language environments and finding suitable models for support from incubation to delivery.

You can support B Labs by donating directly on Gitcoin, and help them build solutions for the ever-evolving Web3 ecosystem. B Labs provides a platform for people to present, present, discuss, connect, work on and share ideas they are passionate about and want to meet a group of like-minded people.

Examples of other aspects that could be addressed by the team:

• Why is community participation so low?

• Unaware of the obstacles that start creating obstacles while busy in construction work.

• Bringing a Web3 idea to life – beginning, concept, white paper, necessary steps.

Source: medium.com