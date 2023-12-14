SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FuelCycle, the insights platform for accelerating decision intelligence, today proudly unveiled its triple win at the 2023 Comparable Awards in the categories of Best CEO, Best Won titles. Company for Diversity, and Best Company for Women.

Fuel Cycle actively creates an inclusive work environment by implementing various initiatives. These include comprehensive diversity and inclusion training, equal pay policies, flexible work arrangements, mentorship programs and recruiting strategies designed to champion diverse talent. Through substantial investment in leadership development and collaboration with external organizations, Fuel Cycle is dedicated to fostering a workplace that fosters the growth and contribution of each individual, regardless of gender or background, thereby ensuring collective success. Is.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Aron Gilad and the rest of the leadership team, the company has reached new heights, marked by commitment to employee well-being, innovative strategies and sustainable growth. This recognition underscores Fuel Cycle’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and progressive organization that places a premium on its workforce while consistently achieving excellent results.

“We are truly grateful for Fuel Cycle’s recognition in these three categories,” said Vice President of Fuel Cycle “Recognition of our accomplishments as a Best Company for Diversity and Best Company for Women, as well as Best CEO “It highlights the unwavering dedication of our extraordinary team.” Marketing Department, Brad Schechter. “At Fuel Cycle, we champion inclusivity, innovation, and a people-centric approach. These accolades reinforce our strong commitment to cultivating an environment that fosters diverse perspectives, and our collective success every is a testament to one’s contribution. We are extremely proud of our shared achievements and look forward with enthusiasm to the journey ahead as we continue to move forward with purpose and vision.”

Comparable’s awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparable.com during a 12-month period. Workers answer structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple choice) on various workplace topics. Each answer is given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. The final data set is compiled from 20 million ratings of 70,000 companies.

The Best CEO award is chosen based on the approval ratings of its chief executives and the sentiments of employees.

Select Best Company for Diversity Awards based on feedback from employees of color (non-Caucasian) on their workplace experiences across key culture metrics including executive leadership, coworkers, environment, compensation, growth opportunities, happiness, perks and benefits, engagement is done. Life balance, company outlook, and more.

The Best Company for Women awards are selected based solely on feedback from female employees on their workplace experiences in the same core culture metrics above.

