Alison Sternberg: Thank you for joining us to discuss fubo’s third quarter 2023. Joining me today is David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fubo; and John Gennadis, CFO of fubo. Complete details of our results and additional management comments are available in our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website ir.fubo.tv. Before we begin, I want to quickly review the format of today’s presentation. David is going to start with some brief comments on fubo’s strategy for the quarter and full year, and John will cover financials and guidance. Then, we’ll turn the call over to analysts for Q&A. I would like to remind everyone that the following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, business strategy and plans, industry and consumer Are not limited to. Trends and expectations regarding profitability.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those discussed in our filings with the SEC. Except, except as otherwise noted, the results and guidance we are presenting today are based on continuing operations, except for the historical results of our former Gaming segment, which are treated as discontinued operations. . During the call, we may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is also available in our Q3 2023 earnings shareholder letter, available on our website at ir.fubo.tv.

With that, I will turn the call over to David.

David Gandler: Thanks, Alison, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss fubo’s third quarter 2023 results. We are very pleased with our results, which we believe will continue to demonstrate the strength of fubo’s overall sports-first content and leading product features. In the third quarter, in North America, we delivered total revenues of $313 million, up 43% year-over-year, and a record 1.477 million paid subscribers, up 20% year-over-year. Our North American advertising business continues to grow as a result of our increased focus on direct sales coupled with our already successful programmatic business. We generated advertising revenue of $30.3 million in North America during the quarter, an increase of 34% compared to the same period last year.

We said in our last earnings call that we expect the advertising market to experience a boom in the back half of 2023, and we’re pleased that trends are moving favorably in that direction. Fubo’s growth trajectory gives us continued confidence in its full-year performance. Therefore, we are raising our 2023 North American guidance to $1.319 billion in total revenues to $1.324 billion, representing 34% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and 1.584 million to 1.599 million paid subscribers, Which represents 10% year-on-year growth. Increase at midpoint. In addition to the strong results across our key performance metrics, we are also making significant progress toward our 2025 positive cash flow goal. Cash utilization continued to have a healthy year-over-year improvement in the third quarter as a result of our focus on unit economics and cost discipline.

We meaningfully reduced net loss by $21 million and reduced customer-related expenses, or SRE, as a percentage of revenue by 619 basis points to 89%. Additionally, we reached 6% gross margin, an improvement of 884 basis points year-over-year. We ended the year with $266 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and we believe we have enough to fund our current operating plan as we move toward our 2025 goal. There is liquidity. The cable TV and streaming space experienced a true inflection point during the third quarter with the creation of new content delivery models following the Charter-Disney dispute. Since the first quarter of 2021, we have said that the industry will see a shift from unbundling of content back to aggregation.

Recently, many in the industry have called it The Great Rebundling. We have held this position steadfastly for the past two and a half years and are convinced that bundling is the best way to extract value for consumers, while providing media companies with a profitable path to monetize their content portfolios and sports contracts. Going one step further, we believe the industry will shift towards super aggregation, meaning distribution platforms will start to package content in different ways and deliver it to consumers at multiple price points. This could mean an entry-level AVOD or FAST tier is a skinny bundle that includes multiple premium channels and plus services for a full virtual MVOD bundle, provided, of course, that AI contributes to a personalized streaming experience.

Fubo’s goal is to become a super aggregator and we are on our way. Our holistic sports-first offering with diverse news and entertainment programming is delivered through a single app that is optimized for our users. We look forward to delivering an even more personalized fubo experience as we focus on our technology advantage in building essential product features, as we did with multiview and 4K streaming. First on our roadmap is Playlists, which, leveraging our proprietary video AI technology, will allow users to watch and select the most important moments of live sports events recorded on their DVR, such as: From recorded football games Only scoring drives or all three-point shots of a recorded basketball game. We believe it is this compelling value proposition, holistic content delivered through a personalized streaming experience that will make fubo the gateway to television.

In summary, our third quarter results, progress toward our 2025 positive cash flow target, and changing market dynamics provide us with more confidence than ever that Fubo’s business model works for consumers, our content and delivery partners, and, of course, you. , will provide value for us. Shareholders. I will now turn the call over to John Gennadys, CFO, to discuss our financial results in more detail. John?

John Gennadys: Thanks, David, and good morning everyone. The third quarter builds on the momentum we experienced in the first half of the year, including healthy top-line and customer growth, resulting in meaningful improvements in many of our KPIs and giving us confidence in our ability to achieve profitability. have been found. Total revenue for the quarter increased 43% to $320.9 million, driven by 43% revenue growth across North America and 45% revenue growth from the Rest of the World. This represents 14% growth versus the midpoint of our Q3 revenue guidance. We ended the third quarter with 1.477 million customers in North America, representing 20% ​​growth year-over-year, and with more than 411,000 customers in the Rest of the World, representing 15% growth year-over-year. Does.

On the modernization front, ARPU in North America reached $83.51, an all-time high, while ARPU in the rest of the world stood at $6.98. The growth in subscribers and ARPU allowed us to exceed the midpoint of our Q3 guidance. Turning to advertising, despite the continued challenges many advertising businesses face, I am pleased with our ability to deliver $30.3 million in advertising revenue across North America, up 34% from last year. There is an increase of. Importantly, we are continuing to make material progress on the operational side of the business by reducing expenses and increasing efficiency. These efforts resulted in an approximately 900-basis-point improvement in gross margin to 6%, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of positive gross margin. Net loss decreased $21 million year-over-year to $84.4 million due to top-line growth and income statement improvements, resulting in net loss margin improving to negative 26.3%, up from negative 47. is favorable in comparison. % loss margin in the prior-year period, indicating that we are making meaningful progress towards our goal of becoming profitable.

This led to a loss of $0.29 per share in Q3 2023, a significant improvement from a loss of $0.57 in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss also improved to a loss of $61.5 million in the third quarter compared to a loss of $83 million. In the third quarter of 2022, while adjusted EBITDA margin was minus 19.2%, a significant improvement from minus 36.9% in the year-ago period. This resulted in an adjusted EPS loss of $0.22, which is an improvement compared to the adjusted EPS loss of $0.46 in Q3 2022. As it relates to our balance sheet, we believe we will continue to have the liquidity necessary to invest in the business and support our path. As for profitability, it ended the quarter with $266 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Additionally, our ongoing efforts to identify efficiencies and maximize leverage across the business resulted in a $40 million improvement in free cash flow. Additionally, as David mentioned, these results reflect the remarkable progress made in our operating expenses, all of which have declined as a percentage of revenues and, in some cases, even on a dollar basis, Because we have remained disciplined in our matter. Investment and deployment of cash. As we continue to grow customers and optimize our pricing, we expect to see continued gains on the SRE line, which will grow from 95% of revenue to 89% in Q3 2023 compared to last year Has gone. Now turning to guidance. For full year 2023, we are once again raising our guidance for North America.

We expect full-year 2023 to be 1.584 million to 1.599 million subscribers, representing 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and full-year 2023 revenue of $1.319 billion to $1.324 billion, up 34% year-over-year. Will represent year-on-year growth. At the midpoint. In the fourth quarter, we expect revenue of $385 million to $390 million, representing 24% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. For the Rest of the World, our full-year 2023 guidance now forecasts 388,000 to 393,000 subscribers, representing a 7% year-over-year decline at the midpoint, and revenues of $32 million to $33 million, up 33% year over year. -Represents year-on-year growth. At the midpoint. Note that our prior-year customer numbers were positively impacted by the 2022 World Cup. In the fourth quarter, we expect revenues of $7.6 million to $8.6 million, representing 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

In summary, we believe our 3Q results provide evidence that the operational and go-to-market initiatives we have undertaken over the last few quarters are gaining momentum and driving transformation in our business . These actions are improving trends and we are confident that Fubo has the necessary foundation to grow and improve every aspect of our business and enable us to deliver superior value to shareholders. Now I would like to open the call for questions. Operator?

