FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried tells jury he did not commit fraud or take money from clients

Sam Bankman-Fried took the stand in front of a jury in a New York court on Friday as he defended himself against criminal fraud charges.

Bankman-Fried, who faces a possible life sentence if convicted, is addressing the jury after several of her former top aides testified against her.

When asked if she defrauded anyone, Bankman-Fried said, “No, I didn’t.”

Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, walks outside Manhattan federal court in New York City, US, on March 30, 2023.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told jurors in his criminal trial on Friday that he did not commit fraud at his crypto exchange, which collapsed late last year.

Bankman-Fried addressed the New York courtroom a day after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan sent jurors home early to consider whether certain aspects of the defendant’s planned testimony stemmed from legal advice she received while running FTX. concerned, will be admissible in the court.

On Friday morning, defense attorney Mark Cohen asked Bankman-Fried whether she had defrauded anyone.

“No, I didn’t,” Bankman-Fried replied.

Cohen then asked if she had taken client funds, to which Bankman-Fried said “No.”

Bankman-Fried, 31, faces seven criminal counts, including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, which could send her to life in prison if convicted. Bankman-Fried, the son of two Stanford law scholars, has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Before the defendants’ appearance, the four-week trial was highlighted by testimony from several members of FTX’s top leadership team, as well as people who run fellow hedge fund Alameda Research. They all singled out Bankman-Fried as the mastermind behind everything from venture investments and a high-priced condo in the Bahamas to a scheme to use FTX client funds to cover Alameda’s crypto losses.

Courtroom sketch shows Sam Bankman Fried being interrogated by his attorney Mark Cohen. Judge Lewis Kaplan on the bench

Prosecutors walked former leaders of Bankman-Fried’s businesses through specific actions taken by their boss that resulted in billions of dollars in losses for clients last year. Several witnesses, including Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend Caroline Ellison, who ran the Alameda, have pleaded guilty to multiple charges and are cooperating with the government.

The judge’s decision to send the jury home Thursday allowed Bankman-Fried and her defense team to audition their best legal material for Judge Kaplan.

On Friday, Bankman-Fried admitted that one of her biggest mistakes was not having a risk management team or a chief regulatory officer. This, he said, led to “significant mistakes”.

Cohen learned about Bankman-Fried’s background and how he got involved in crypto. The defendant said he studied physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated in 2014. She then worked as a trader on the international desk at Jane Street for more than three years, handling billions of dollars a day in trading. It was here that he learned the basics of things like arbitrage trading.

In the fall of 2017, Bankman-Fried founded Alameda Research.

“This was when crypto first started becoming publicly visible,” Bankman-Fried testified.

He said people were excited to see Bitcoin rise from $1,000 to $10,000 in a two-month period. Banks and brokers were not yet involved, he said, and it seemed there would probably be a huge demand for an arbitrage provider.

“I had absolutely no idea” how cryptocurrencies worked, Bankman-Fried said. “I just knew they were things you could trade.”

Alameda’s first office was at Airbnb in Berkeley, California, he said. It was listed as two bedrooms, but he used the couch in the living room as a third bed and the attic as a fourth.

He started FTX in 2019. Trading volume on FTX grew from a few million dollars per day to tens of millions of dollars that year and hundreds of millions of dollars in 2020. By 2022, that number ranges from $10 billion to $15 billion. dollars per day in trading volume, he said.

Bankman-Fried said Alameda was allowed to borrow from FTX, but her understanding was that the money was coming from margin trades, collateral from other margin trades or interest-earning assets on the platform.

Bankman-Fried testified that at FTX, there were no general restrictions on what could be done with borrowed funds, as long as the company believed that assets exceeded liabilities.

In 2020, he said, a routine liquidation went wrong, which led to some special lending permissions being granted in Alameda. The engine of risk was collapsing under the burden of growth. Liquidations that should have been in the thousands of dollars were in the trillions of dollars. Alameda was suddenly underwater due to the position being closed.

The incident highlighted a larger concern, that the possibility of a wrongful liquidation of Alameda could be devastating for users.

Bankman-Fried said she spoke to FTX engineering director Nishad Singh and co-founder Gary Wang, both of whom had previously testified on behalf of the prosecution. He suggested creating an alert that would prompt the user to deposit more collateral or delay, Bankman-Fried said. Later he implemented such a feature, he said, adding that he discovered it was the “Allow Negative” feature.

Bankman-Fried testified that she was not aware of the amount of money Almeida was borrowing or what its theoretical maximum limit was. As long as the net asset value on the exchange was positive and the scale of borrowing was reasonable, it was OK to increase the credit line so Alameda could continue filling orders, he said. Bankman-Fried said she now believes what Singh and Wang did was to extend the credit line.

Convincing the jury after the government presented a ton of damning evidence will be a tall order for Bankman-Fried.

Prosecutors also filed corroborating material, including encrypted Signal messages and other internal documents, that show Bankman-Fried planning the spending of FTX customer funds.

The defense’s case, which includes testimony from Bankman-Fried as well as two witnesses who took the stand Thursday morning, hinges largely on whether the jury believes the defendant intended to commit fraud. Was not the intention.

On Thursday, during questioning led by Cohen, Bankman-Fried placed most of the criminal blame on FTX’s chief regulatory officer, Dan Friedberg, as well as outside counsel Fenwick & West, which advised the crypto exchange. Bankman-Fried talked about Friedberg’s active involvement in everything from the companywide auto-deletion policy on messaging apps like Signal to the creation of Alameda’s North Dimension bank account, where billions of dollars of FTX client funds were funneled. of.

The former FTX chief also said that millions of dollars of personal loans to him and the platform’s other founders were structured through promissory notes drafted by their in-house legal team and discussed together with their general counsel and Friedberg. Was done. The SBF said it was “relieved” to have the blessing of its legal counsel.

— CNBC’s Don Gill contributed to this report

