FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried requests release from jail, court responds bitcoinist.com

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of defunct crypto exchange FTX, will remain in prison until his sentencing and possible appeal. This comes after the court recently ruled on his request for bail.

Court upholds cancellation of bail of Sam Bankman-Fried

In a November 21 order, the appellate court once again upheld the decision to cancel SBF’s bail. The court based the order on the appellate court’s findings in September when SBF lawyers appealed Judge Kaplan’s decision on the bail revocation. Again, the circuit judges found that Judge Kaplan was correct in concluding that the defendant had attempted to tamper with witnesses.

At that time, tampering with witnesses was the only basis for confirming his detention order. This time, that’s why the court is denying Bankman-Fried’s request for release. His lawyers are arguing for release, possibly with the intention of appealing his conviction. However, the court found these arguments irrelevant.

Judging by the court order, it seems there is still belief that Sam Bankman-Fried may be tampering with witnesses, especially if he plans to appeal his conviction. In such a situation, he will remain in jail for the near future.

The FTX founder’s sentencing is scheduled for March 28, 2024. Meanwhile, no notice of appeal has been filed yet in his case.

Post-test proposals still pending

Sam Bankman-Freed’s attorneys were scheduled to file their post-trial motion on Nov. 20. However, this did not happen. Instead, they asked for time until December 1 to file these motions, which Judge Kaplan granted. Once the request is granted, the defense is expected to file its motion on or before December 1.

Thereafter, the government’s response will be due on December 22, and the defense will have the right to respond on or before January 8, 2024. The court will be asked questions about what to expect from the defense. Reconsider the decision. Some of the most common motions to this effect are for a new trial, to vacate, or to vacate the judgment.

The motions they filed will reveal whether Bankman-Fried has conceded defeat or still plans to appeal the decision in an appellate court.

Meanwhile, some legal experts have weighed in on what’s happening and how it could affect the number of sentences he receives. Sam Bankman-Fried faces a maximum sentence of 110 years, but this could be reduced significantly depending on several factors.

