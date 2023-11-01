FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried concludes his testimony, what to expect next bitcoinist.com

Sam Bankman-Fried has completed his final testimony in his criminal trial and now the fate of the former FTX CEO is in the hands of jurors, who have the power to convict or acquit him.

Former FTX CEO’s testimony reaches climax

The founder and former CEO of failed FTX Trading Ltd., Sam Bankman-Fried, is now on trial after being charged with seven counts of fraud and conspiracy related to the collapse of the bankrupt crypto exchange.

The former CEO has consistently pleaded not guilty to all charges and took the stand for the first time last Friday to personally defend his case at the fraud trial.

Tuesday was the final day of testimony for Bankman-Fried in a court hearing presided over by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan and saw the FTX founder grapple with a barrage of questions from prosecutors.

When Assistant US Attorney Danielle Sassoon questioned Bankman-Fried about her stance on cryptocurrency exchange regulations and whether she advocated for it, the former FTX CEO confirmed that she had done so in front of Congress. However, prosecutors uncovered evidence of Bankman-Fried making abusive announcements to regulators and clients.

After completing their testimony, the defense rested its case and now the court’s focus is on the next phase of the trial, which is closing arguments, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

During this phase, the prosecutor and defense will make their closing arguments to 12 jurors, including nine women and three men, some of whom are nurses, social workers, teachers and others.

Sam Bankman-Fried currently does not have the opportunity to convince jurors, and the testimony of some of his close associates and employees, Gary Wang, Nishad Singh, Adam Yedidia and ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, has made the case for his defense and trial . more complicated.

Sam Bankman-Fried denies prior knowledge of misuse of client funds

In his recent testimony, Sam Bankman-Fried denied all allegations of having knowledge of the misappropriation of billions of dollars in customer funds before the collapse of FTX.

When asked by Danielle Sassoon during her testimony whether she had warned her staff not to spend client funds, Bankman-Fried’s primary response was that she did not recall giving any instructions.

The former CEO repeatedly told the court that he had not defrauded anyone or embezzled customer funds. Instead, he placed the blame on his former employees and friends, saying he regretted not properly looking at the $8 billion deficit on FTX’s balance sheet.

Bankman-Fried testified that when she asked her officers about the shortage, they told her they were busy and told her to stop asking questions because it was distracting.

FTT token dropped below $1.2. Source: FTTUSDT on tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com