Sam Bankman-Fried admitted making “several major mistakes” while running his cryptocurrency exchange FTX, but denied defrauding clients as he took the stand in front of a New York jury in his defense.

After being sworn in shortly before 10 a.m. local time, Bankman-Fried explained that he and his co-founders thought they “might be able to build the best product on the market” and “move forward.” [cryptocurrency] To grow the ecosystem by establishing the company.

When asked if that ambition was fulfilled, the 31-year-old said the FTX exchange “turned out to be basically the opposite”, adding that “a lot of people were hurt” when the business collapsed last November with $8 billion in losses. I went. Sheet.

Asked if FTX had a risk management team, he replied: “We definitely should.”

Bankman-Fried, the onetime billionaire who will face decades behind bars if convicted of charges against him including wire fraud and money laundering, will be cross-examined by prosecutors on Friday. He has pleaded not guilty.

Wearing a gray suit and purple tie, Bankman-Fried made peace with the jury about founding his two companies – FTX and an affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research – with college friends from MIT and former colleagues at the New York trading firm Jane Street Capital. talked to. The jury has previously heard testimony from some of those, including Gary Wang, Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who are cooperating with prosecutors.

Bankman-Fried said of her management of FTX, “I made a lot of small mistakes and a lot of big mistakes.” He said the “biggest mistake I ever made” was not having dedicated risk management.

One of the main allegations against him is that his trading firm Alameda had secret privileges on the FTX exchange that allowed him to borrow billions of clients’ money.

Bankman-Fried testified that some of those features – including the ability to maintain negative account balances and access virtually unlimited lines of credit – were created by her employees to prevent the “wrongful” liquidation of Alameda, which ” “Would have been disruptive to other FTX clients given the trading firm’s important role as a liquidity provider.”

He said that after the near-miss in the early days of the exchange he instructed his lieutenants, Wang and Singh, to work out a solution, but he was not aware of the details of the privileges granted to Alameda.

Bankman-Fried said he believed Alameda could do “anything” with the money borrowed from FTX, provided “the risk was being managed”, whether it was “buying muffins” or To pay business expenses.

Defense attorney Mark Cohen also tried to show the onslaught of decisions and information faced by Bankman-Fried as CEO of the fast-growing exchange. Bankman-Fried said he worked 12 hours on a “light day” and 22 hours on a “heavy day”, and received hundreds of Signal chats. He said his goal was to have only 60,000 unread emails, but “I usually didn’t succeed”.

Bankman-Fried gave a preview of her testimony Thursday, without the jury present, answering questions on a number of issues so the judge can decide whether those topics will be allowed into evidence as part of the defense’s case. were acceptable.

On Friday morning, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, ruled that Bankman-Fried could not answer questions designed to elicit testimony about claims she made while implementing certain policies at FTX and Alameda. Were following the advice of lawyers.

