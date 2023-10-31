Blockchain analytics firm Nansen recently revealed that wallets associated with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX transferred approximately $156 million worth of digital assets, including Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), in a series of transactions over the past week. .

The activities of these funds have raised concerns and attracted the attention of industry experts and investors. Nansen’s report sheds light on the ongoing transfers and provides valuable insight into the extent of FTX’s asset movements.

Bankrupt FTX Wallet Stakes Out $57 Million Worth of SOL Tokens

According to Nansen’s report, funds from FTX wallets have continued to be transferred to various exchanges since the last update. The report specifies the following notable transactions:

695,000 Perpetual Protocol (PERP) tokens worth $423,000

767,000 Biconomy (BICO) tokens worth $182,000

833,000 Kyber Network (KNC) tokens worth $616,000

108 million TrueFi (TRU) tokens worth $420,000

138,000 BAND tokens worth $221,000

2.5 million GRAPH (GRT) tokens worth $273,000

845 Maker (MKR) tokens are worth $1.17 million

7.16 million Rendar (RNDR) tokens worth $17.8 million

10.5 million USD coin (USDC)

23,000 Polygon (MATIC) tokens worth $15,000

9.5 million Ren (REN) tokens worth $500,000

1.1 million ETH tokens worth $2 million

Additionally, the report highlights that an additional 1.6 million SOL tokens worth $57.6 million have begun the unstaking process. Although these funds have not yet left the respective wallets, their potential movement would bring the total SOL tokens transferred by FTX to less than $90 million.

Additionally, taking into account the unstaking of SOL and the new assets transferred by FTX to Coinbase and Binance, the total value of funds transferred by FTX is now $156 million.

Major transfers of LINK, AAVE and MKR unveiled

Nansen’s previous investigation had revealed significant transfers to and from wallets linked to FTX and FTX’s trading arm Alameda Research.

These funds were initially withdrawn from FTX and Alameda wallets before being sent to intermediary wallets and ultimately deposited into Binance and Coinbase. The report reveals the following notable movements:

Chainlink (LINK) tokens worth $2.2 million

Aave (AAVE) token is valued at US$1 million

USD 2 million worth of MKR tokens

USD 3.4 million worth of ETH tokens

In addition to these transfers, Nansen found that 943,000 SOL tokens, equivalent to approximately $32 million, were transferred from the FTX cold storage wallet.

Overall, Nansen’s recent findings regarding the movement of funds from wallets linked to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX have raised concerns within the cryptocurrency community.

The report highlights substantial transfers of various digital assets, including ETH and SOL, and provides information about the scale of FTX’s asset movements.

As per current market conditions, FTX’s native token, FTT, is trading at $1.23. Despite a false breakout on October 23, where the token briefly surpassed $1,360, it has declined steadily since then.

However, over the past 30 days, FTT has maintained a profit margin of 3.7%, indicating relative stability within this time frame.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com