FTX Token (FTT) continued its uptrend over the weekend, gaining 15% to reach its highest level in a year.

FTT has been rallying steadily since the beginning of November on speculation that the collapsed FTX exchange could make a comeback at some point with the relaunch of “FTX 2.0.”

While FTT is grabbing the headlines, investors are also paying attention to the presale of the Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF), which aims to provide exposure to the ongoing spot crypto ETF narrative.

FTX Token Surges on Speculation of FTX Exchange Relaunch

FTT is now hovering around the $5.07 level, representing a massive increase of 369% in the last 30 days.

There are two important drivers behind FTT’s ongoing price surge, the first being speculation that the collapsed FTX exchange may be set to relaunch.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s comments about operating within the law fueled rumors that FTX could reopen under new leadership, aiming to rebuild trust by making proper disclosures and not misusing customer funds.

This speculation of a possible FTX relaunch has significantly increased the demand for FTT.

Secondly, FTT increased after FTX’s bankruptcy estate received court approval to sell approximately $873 million of trust assets.

These assets include shares of Grayscale and Bitwise Crypto Fund.

The approval to liquidate these holdings is being viewed as positive as it will help pay creditors ahead of FTX’s 2022 collapse – improving investor sentiment around FTT.

Amidst rumors of an FTX relaunch and the green light to sell assets, FTT has benefited from two important catalysts that are helping to drive its ongoing price rally.

The rise and fall of FTT – an overview

FTT is known for its dramatic price drop in 2022, which came at the same time as the drama surrounding the FTX exchange and Sam Bankman-Fried began to unfold.

The value of FTT fell from $22.00 to $5.50 in a single day in November 2022, resulting in a loss of over $2 billion in market capitalization.

The situation soon worsened, as FTX filed for bankruptcy later that month amid allegations of misuse of customer funds, leading to the complete collapse of FTT.

For most of 2023, FTT hovered around the $1.00 level, trading volumes remained low and investor confidence was seriously shaken.

However, FTT has suffered some losses in recent weeks due to speculation regarding a possible relaunch of the FTX exchange.

According to CoinMarketCap, spot trading volume for FTT reached $293 million in the last 24 hours, making it the 32nd most traded cryptocurrency globally.

Although the value of FTT is still down 93% from its 2021 all-time high, the recent surge in trading volume and price indicates growing interest from some investors who may be bullish on the future of the token.

BTCETF Token Gains Presale Traction Amid Anticipation of SEC Spot ETF Approval

Along with FTX token, another altcoin that is attracting investors’ attention is Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF).

This brand-new cryptocurrency aims to capitalize on the anticipation surrounding the spot Bitcoin ETF being launched by aligning its token with key milestones in the approval process.

The BTCETF includes a deflation mechanism designed to increase scarcity and reward long-term holders.

For example, every time a significant approval milestone is reached, 5% of the total supply of BTCETF will be destroyed.

There is also a 5% tax on transactions, which reduces by 1% with each milestone achieved, incentivizing holders to hold their tokens.

The Bitcoin ETF token is in a highly publicized presale, allowing early adopters to purchase BTCETF at a discount relative to its expected exchange listing price.

The presale has already raised over $2.4 million since launching in early November – and with the hard cap set at just $4.9 million, there is growing confidence that it could sell out before the deadline.

Crypto analysts are now paying attention to the buzz around the Bitcoin ETF token, with YouTuber Connor Kenny reviewing it in a recent video indicating that it could be the next altcoin to explode.

BTCETF is also ranked first on ICOBench.com and CoinSniper.com, two websites that track and rate new cryptocurrency projects.

These endorsements from leading analysts and high rankings on respected ICO sites give BTCETF credibility – setting it up as one of the most-watched new cryptos in the final weeks of 2023.

Go to Bitcoin ETF Token Presale

source: cryptopotato.com