Bitcoin’s disappointing performance continues as the asset dropped below $37,000 on a few occasions in the last 24 hours.

Most altcoins have seen their prices decline for the second consecutive day, with DOGE, TRX, ADA, LINK and others falling by more than 3%.

BTC unstable at $37K

Last week was a very volatile one for the primary cryptocurrency, mainly due to the $4.3 billion settlement deal that Binance reached with the US Department of Justice. Additionally, the former CEO had to step down, which increased the volatility, resulting in dumping and pumping of BTC to almost $2,000 on a few occasions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nevertheless, bulls took charge on Friday and pushed the asset to an 18-month peak of $38,500. However, shortly afterward, Bitcoin began to lose momentum and slipped below $38,000, where it spent the weekend.

Monday saw more price declines, with BTC slipping below $37,000 at times. The last such instance came a few hours ago, but Bitcoin is currently just inches above that level.

Its market capitalization has dropped to $725 billion, but its dominance of alts is growing at a rate of 51.7%.

Some alts defy market sentiment

Most of the large-cap stocks continued to trade in the red on the daily scale. Ethereum dipped below $2,000 earlier today, but has recovered somewhat and is now just above it, although it is down 1.7% on the day. BNB, XRP, SOL, LTC, DOT, BCH and LEO have declined by the same percentage.

More daily losses come from Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, Chainlink, Avalanche and Shiba Inu. The reduction in their cases is up to 4%. ATOM has dumped even more – up 5.5%.

Toncoin and Uniswap are the only two large-cap options with gains of around 3% today.

FTX token has jumped the most from the top 100. FTT has increased 10% overnight and 35% in the past week.

However, the total crypto market cap has declined by $20 billion and is down to $1.4 trillion on CMC.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com