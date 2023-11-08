FTX legal drama escalates: Former executives fighting for insurance funds amid CEO's guilty verdict bitcoinist.com

Just days after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on all seven criminal charges, the legal turmoil surrounding the fallen crypto exchange continues.

Former FTX executives are now in a heated dispute over who is entitled to a share of the company’s insurance policies to cover their mounting legal bills. Unfortunately, the problem lies in the fact that there is insufficient insurance money available for all parties involved, as Bloomberg reported.

Insurance lawsuit highlights discord among FTX executives

According to Bloomberg, the FTX legal saga took a new turn when Bankman-Fried filed a lawsuit against Continental Casualty, one of the exchange’s insurers, just a day before the criminal trial was scheduled to begin in October.

Bankman-Fried alleged that the CNA Financial Corp. subsidiary breached her contract by refusing to cover her legal expenses. Shortly thereafter, Daniel Friedberg, former general counsel and chief regulatory officer of FTX, requested to join the lawsuit. He argued that it was unfair for him to receive any coverage while Bankman-Fried and other executives terminated the directors’ and officers’ $20 million insurance policy.

However, Bankman-Fried voluntarily dismissed her complaint against Continental on Monday, October 30, just four days after a jury convicted her, taking the insurance fight behind closed doors.

According to the report, the dispute over insurance coverage extends beyond FTX. This raises broader questions about the appropriate allocation of directors’ and officers’ insurance payments when multiple officers are competing for limited funds.

FTX directors and officer insurers now face the challenge of covering the legal fees of more than 20 officers who are the targets of criminal investigations and civil lawsuits linked to the collapsed exchange.

Former executive condemns insufficient resources for legal defense

According to Bloomberg, Friedberg, who has been accused by FTX’s new management of being a “fixer” for Bankman-Fried and the company, argues that insurers would be acting in “bad faith” if they did not allocate payments equally. Let’s work.

The insurance dispute initially arose in July 2023, when Friedberg objected to the directors and officers (D&O) carrier’s plan to distribute payouts among former FTX executives.

The objection came after FTX’s new management sued Friedberg, accusing him of assisting Bankman-Fried in embezzling billions in client funds.

Friedberg, who claims he paid more than $800,000 in defense costs “out of pocket” and failed to secure D&O coverage, argued that he did not have the resources to continue funding his defense. is lacking.

FTX’s insurance coverage includes four D&O insurers, each with a policy limit of $5 million. The primary insurer, Beazley plc, and the first “additional” insurer, QBE Insurance Group, paid up their total share earlier this year.

According to Bankman-Fried’s complaint, the other additional insurer, Continental Casualty, a subsidiary of CNA, had paid out more than $871,000 through September, but then stopped making payments as required by policy.

The final carrier, Hiscox, deposited the insurance money in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in August, shortly after Friedberg objected to the allocation plan and sought court guidance on dividing its $5 million among the executives. of.

Hiscox said the distribution could be affected by future trials, including facts uncovered during litigation against FTX and its executives.

According to Bloomberg, the outcome of the insurance dispute could also be affected by evidence emerging from the litigation that Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives may have misrepresented the company’s financial condition on insurance applications.

