FTX is losing $1.3 million a day on bankruptcy fees

Court documents show FTX is being charged about $1.3 million a day in bankruptcy fees.

The failed crypto exchange was billed at least $118 million in the three months ending October 31.

This confirms the huge expenses incurred by FTX since filing for bankruptcy last year.

FTX, the failed crypto exchange that was spun off from Sam Bankman-Fried last year, has been billed more than a million dollars per day upon its bankruptcy, according to recent court filings.

The exchange, which collapsed in late 2022, was charged at least $118.1 million by bankruptcy lawyers and advisers in the three months ended Oct. 31, according to court filings cited by Cointelegraph.

Over a 92-day period, this suggests FTX was incurring bankruptcy costs in the region of $1.3 million per day, or $53,000 per hour.

According to Cointelegraph, the largest bill over the three-month period came from consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, which charged 193 professionals about $36 million to work on the case.

The second largest bill came from law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, which charged $31.8 million for the work of 249 professionals during the billing period.

AlixPartners and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which has also advised FTX through its bankruptcy proceedings, took fees of $13.3 million and $10.5 million, respectively, in three months.

The latest filing confirms that FTX has drastically increased expenses since its collapse last year, after hiring an army of professionals to guide it through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy and restructuring.

The collapse of FTX late last year led to an $8 billion crypto boom and ultimately landed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried behind bars.

A jury recently found Bankman-Fried guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in dealings with crypto exchanges. He faces up to 110 years in prison, with sentencing currently scheduled for March next year.

Representatives for FTX did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com