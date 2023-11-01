NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faced a final series of questions from a prosecutor on Tuesday aimed at showing he was not being honest about how he withdrew $8 billion from his clients’ accounts. The stage for closing arguments in his fraud trial on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old cryptocurrency entrepreneur’s four days of testimony will be summarized by his lawyer and prosecutors before a jury begins deciding his fate as early as Thursday.

Bankman-Fried insisted in his testimony in Manhattan federal court that he had not defrauded anyone before his cryptocurrency empire collapsed last November, leading to his arrest a month later and to face fraud charges. He was extradited to New York, which could result in decades in prison. If he is convicted.

Initially freed on a $250 million personal recognizance bond, he was allowed to live with his parents in Palo Alto, California, until August, when Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled that he had attempted to influence potential trial witnesses. Tried and they need to remain in prison.

The criminal charges and trial reflect the steep decline Bankman-Fried has gone through since a year ago, when it seemed he was heading up a string of rising cryptocurrency companies as one of the industry’s stars.

Celebrities including comedian Larry David and quarterback Tom Brady were endorsing his products and Bankman-Fried was living with other top executives in a $30 million apartment in the Bahamas while he made millions of dollars in political contributions and charitable donations. Invested millions of dollars. More dollars in speculative investing.

US Attorney Damien Williams has said that Bankman-Fried was overseeing one of the largest frauds in American history.

After taking the risk to testify, Bankman-Fried spent days insisting that she believed the hedge fund she started – Alameda Research – had cover for the billions of dollars being spent. There was enough property to do so. He rejected prosecutors’ claims that money was stolen from customers at FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange he launched in 2019.

On Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon repeatedly pressed Bankman-Fried to explain what he knew and when he knew it and whether he was honest with FTX clients.

“In the context of your business dealings, was it not your practice to maximize your ability to make money, even if this created a risk of bankruptcy?” Sassoon asked on the second day of cross-examination.

“It depends on what trade deal you’re talking about,” Bankman-Fried replied.

“Would that be accurate in connection with some of your business dealings, Mr. Bankman-Fried?” He asked.

“With respect to some of them, yes,” he replied.

Repeatedly, she asked him why he did not insist on locating the $8 billion in Alameda liabilities for FTX client funds, which he was first told was due in June 2022.

He said, “I do not remember following up that day and regret not doing so.”

At times, the prosecutor taunted Bankman-Fried with his questions about her testimony that she did not know until September or October of 2022 that $8 billion of FTX client funds were routed through Alameda and spent. I went.

“You didn’t call your representatives and staff and say: ‘Who spent the $8 billion?’” he asked.

“I spoke with Alameda’s leadership, specifically with Caroline,” he responded, referring to Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend Caroline Ellison, who was installed as Alameda’s chief executive. “I asked him how it happened, to the best of his knowledge.”

Ellison and other former top executives previously testified at trial that Bankman-Fried knew about the billions of dollars in spending and that she helped ensure that $65 billion of credit was extended to Alameda to borrow unlimited funds. Money can be borrowed by setting up a line. FTX.

“But you didn’t tell your employees not to spend FTX client deposits, right?” Sassoon asked.

Bankman-Fried replied, “I deeply regret not paying closer attention to this.”

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com