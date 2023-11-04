FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Biggest Fear in Jail Revealed by Author

Founder and former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried The jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts Thursday after only a few hours of deliberations. The charges carry a potential prison sentence of more than 100 years, yet it is unclear how much time he will serve.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried stands with his lawyers after the verdict is read in the fraud trial over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in federal court in New York City, U.S., in this courtroom sketch on November 2, 2023.

Last month, Michael Lewis — author of “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of the New Tycoon” — appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday to discuss his book and Bankman-Fried’s state of mind before the trial. CBS’s Jon Wertheim asked Lewis, who met with Bankman-Fried more than 100 times over a two-year period for the book, what the 31-year-old fears most about prison.

“There’s no Internet,” Lewis said. “Now it sounds crazy, but I think if he had the Internet, he could have avoided going to jail forever. Without a constant stream of information to respond to – I think he might have gone crazy. “

“If you gave Sam Bankman-Fried the choice of living in a $39 million penthouse in the Bahamas with no internet or in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn with internet (that’s pretty serious), there’s no question in my mind that he would Will do that. Take you to jail,” Lewis said.

Sam Bankman-Fried trial day 2: What to expect and who can testify

FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is being sued for fraud and conspiracy stemming from the bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency exchange and affiliated entities.

Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency exchange FTX imploded last year, leaving the world’s second-largest crypto exchange with an estimated value of $32 billion and entering bankruptcy in November 2022. Part of its demise was linked to the so-called “crypto winter” after Bitcoin bottomed out. There has been a surge since the $16,000 level.

Read on the Fox Business App

FTX’s decline came as it faced a rush of withdrawals amid reports it mixed funds with its sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, to cover the hedge fund’s losses. Almeida was run by Bankman-Fried’s top deputy and ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, who pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and conspiracy and was a key witness against Bankman-Fried, testifying that he had defrauded her. Was instructed to do.

the story continues

A court sketch shows attorney Aoussa Danielle Sassoon questioning Caroline Ellison during the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Prosecutors alleged that Bankman-Fried had attempted to intimidate Ellison by sharing his writings with journalists.

FTX Collapse Report: ‘Arrogance, Incompetence and Greed’ Led to Failure

The crypto exchange’s customers lost billions of dollars amid the collapse, and current FTX CEO John Ray III, who was replaced by Bankman-Fried after the firm’s collapse, is working to recoup those funds. retail investors Those who invested in FTX may not see recovery of their investments as the bankruptcy process continues.

FTX’s collapse also leaves creditors ranging from Amazon Web Services Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort In limbo in the Bahamas.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sits with his defense attorney Christian Everdale on the first day of his federal fraud trial over the collapse of the crypto exchange in this courtroom sketch of a New York City federal court on October 3, 2023.

Bankruptcy lawyer says FTX has acquired assets worth $7.3B

Ray, who previously oversaw the bankruptcy of scandal-plagued energy firm Enron in 2001, criticized Bankman-Fried’s management of the firm. bankruptcy filing Last November, “I have never seen in my career such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete lack of reliable financial information as occurred here.”

Of the examples of Bankman-Fried mismanagement Noted by Ray were the use of emoji approval for employee payments, the lack of a comprehensive list of bank accounts or a complete list of employees, as well as the use of corporate funds to purchase homes and personal items.

Bankman-Fried has already admitted that he should have done so “Stress tested more rigorously” But has denied misuse or theft of funds. He maintained that position throughout his trial.

Author highlights FTX founder’s payments to Tom Brady, Steph Curry

FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, became the world’s second largest crypto exchange, valued at $32 billion and went bankrupt.

Bankman-Fried was first arrested in the Bahamas, where FTX International was based, before being extradited to the US in December. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have accused Bankman-Fried of misleading investors and lenders and stealing billions of dollars in client funds by buying real estate, making political contributions and recouping losses in Alameda.

He was released on $250 million bail and remained under house arrest at his parents’ California home for several months, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried Before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked his bond in August over prosecutors’ claims, the former CEO had attempted to tamper with at least one witness.

Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried arrive to look for their son, former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in federal court in New York City, US, on October 4, 2023 .

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, but members of her inner circle – four former FTX and Alameda executives – pleaded guilty to crimes related to the collapse of the companies after agreeing to cooperate. Testified against him at the trial. With the government.

Fox Business’ Brec Dumas, Chris Pandolfo and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Original article source: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Biggest Fear in Jail Revealed by Author

Source: finance.yahoo.com