FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Launches Fraud Trial Defense Case

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arrives in court as lawyers convince the judge overseeing his fraud case not to send him to jail before trial at a courthouse in New York, U.S., on August 11, 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried began their case in a fraud trial on Thursday after 12 days of prosecution testimony in which former associates of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange said they defrauded him. Instructions were given to divert. The client gives money to his hedge fund and lies to investors and lenders.

Bankman-Fried is expected to testify in her own defense after two brief testimony, her lawyer Christian Everdale said in court outside the jury’s presence. Everdale said those first witnesses will be Bankman-Fried attorney Crystal Rolle in the Bahamas and database specialist Joseph Pimbley.

For Bankman-Fried, taking the stand is a risky move that would give prosecutors a chance to cross-examine the 31-year-old former billionaire about testimony from former close associates that he directed her to commit the crimes.

After prosecutors rested their case after presenting 12 days of testimony, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the defense’s request to acquit Bankman-Fried before the case went to a jury. Defense attorney Mark Cohen argued that prosecutors have not put forward a “viable legal theory” of wire fraud, which prosecutor Nicholas Roush disputed.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. If convicted, Bankman-Fried faces decades in prison. Prosecutors have said Bankman-Fried used the misused funds to promote her crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, make speculative venture investments and donate more than $100 million to US political campaigns.

Kaplan said some of Bankman-Fried’s testimony would take place outside the jury’s presence so it could decide whether it was admissible as evidence.

This will include any testimony about the involvement of FTX lawyers in structuring loans from Alameda to FTX executives, which prosecutors have said was a key way for the defendants and others to take money from unwitting customers.

Cohen said in a letter to Kaplan on Wednesday that Bankman-Fried’s “knowledge that attorneys were involved in structuring and documenting the loans would be evidence of her good faith that nothing was improper.”

Prosecutors are likely to ask Bankman-Fried during cross-examination why she did not disclose Alameda’s privileges to FTX clients or equity investors, and why she posted on social media amid a wave of client withdrawals last November that FTX was “fixed.” Was. He knew it was a billion-dollar shortfall in funding.

Legal experts have said that Bankman-Fried has nothing to lose by abandoning conventional wisdom and testifying, despite weeks of testimony against her by insiders giving an unflattering portrayal of her character.

He has already taken an unusual approach for a criminal defendant. Instead of remaining silent after the allegations were made against him, he published blog posts and met with several journalists expressing his views on what went wrong.

Bankman-Fried has said that although she made mistakes in running FTX, she never intended to steal money. His lawyers have said that three of his former associates, who have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, have prepared their testimony to implicate Bankman-Fried in hopes of getting a reduced sentence .

The prosecution’s final witness, FBI agent Mark Troiano, testified about Bankman-Fried’s use of the encrypted messaging application Signal when the trial resumed in Manhattan federal court Thursday morning after a week-long break.

Troiano said the Signal groups where Bankman-Fried was with her associates were often willing to automatically delete messages, as jurors did when they heard from Carolyn Ellison, the former chief executive of Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research hedge fund, and her Had seen screenshots from on-and-‘s phone. Away from girlfriend.

Ellison had previously testified at trial that Bankman-Fried had instructed staff to “be careful what we write, and not write anything that could get us into legal trouble.”

Cohen said Bankman-Fried’s direct testimony could last about five hours.

Reporting by Luke Cohen and Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Will Dunham, Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis

