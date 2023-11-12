FTX files billion-dollar lawsuit against Bybit over asset withdrawal

CEO John J. The FTX bankruptcy estate headed by Ray III has filed a lawsuit against Bybit, its investment arm Mirana and various executives. It aims to recover the funds and digital assets that ByBit withdrew from FTX just before its collapse, which is currently worth close to $1 billion.

The lawsuit claims that Bybit used its “VIP” access and relationships with FTX employees to extort significant cash and digital assets from Mirana, Time Research (another entity associated with Bybit), and executives just before the collapse of FTX. Was used.

During FTX’s November 2022 withdrawal difficulties, FTX staff tracked withdrawal requests from VIP clients in a spreadsheet labeled “VIP Requests – Priority (Settlement)”. The lawsuit alleges that FTX’s settlement team made considerable efforts to prioritize significant withdrawals of Mirana, resulting in the transfer of more than $327 million to Mirana. The total value of assets removed from FTX by Bybit and its executives has now reportedly reached nearly $1 billion.

The lawsuit claims Bybit imposed limits on FTX assets, preventing the withdrawal of more than $125 million of assets on the Bybit exchange. Reportedly, Bybit is using these assets as leverage to recover the $20 million balance that it could not withdraw from FTX before its collapse.

The lawsuit claims that in October 2021, an executive of ByBit privately told FTX that the company controlled BitDAO, now known as Mantle, a decentralized organization run by BitDAO community members. Despite presenting as. Then, in May 2023, ByBit contacted the FTX bankruptcy estate about reversing the transaction, even though the value of the BIT tokens, approximately $50 million at the time, was far greater than the value of the FTT tokens, which were approximately $4 million at the time. .

After FTX rejected the “illogical proposal”, BitDAO quickly rebranded as MNT, offering MNT tokens to be converted at a 1:1 ratio for BIT holders. As soon as FTX began its conversion, BitDAO reportedly disabled it and held a “community vote” to decide whether to ban FTX from converting its tokens.

According to the lawsuit, FTX informed Bybit that the actions violated the automatic stay in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Despite this, the “community vote” passed, with the vote appearing to be linked to Bybit officials. Notably, the fifth-largest voted wallet came from “dtoh.eth,” identified as Mirana Ventures, a Mirana subsidiary led by David Toh.

The legal action is pursuing “compensatory and punitive damages” from Bybit in relation to the token scheme and the assets held on its platform.

