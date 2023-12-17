December 17, 2023
FTX debtors to assess values ​​of crypto claims based on petition date market prices


The debtors of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX have filed an amended Chapter 11 plan of reorganization, which indicates that the value of customer asset claims will be determined retroactive to the time the exchange collapsed in November 2022.

In a recent court filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the debtors outlined that any customer entitlement claims against the exchange for the purpose of compensating holders will be filed on November 11, the date the exchange filed for bankruptcy. Will be based on price. , 2022.

It was said that the value of the claim will be determined from the cash value of the crypto asset using the conversion rates specified in the conversion table.

Court filing in United States Bankruptcy Court. Source: Kroll.

However, crypto prices have increased since the bankruptcy filing. Bitcoin (BTC) was valued at $17,036 during the filing, but at the time of publication, the price was $42,272.

Meanwhile, last month, on November 30, FTX was given approval to sell approximately $873 million of trust assets, the proceeds of which were intended to repay creditors of the collapsed exchange.

RELATED: Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyer says it was “almost impossible” to win FTX fraud lawsuit: report

Joseph Moldovan, chair of the business resolution, restructuring and governance practices at New York-based law firm Morrison Cohen, previously told Cointelegraph about the complexities of the FTX bankruptcy.

“The most unusual thing about the FTX bankruptcy is that the debtors are complex entities with significant amounts of debt,” he said.

Meanwhile, on December 7, Cointelegraph reported that the FTX 2.0 client ad hoc committee has proposed revising the restructuring plan to maintain a balance between stakeholder interests.

On the other hand, there has been significant scrutiny of crypto asset activities involving both FTX and Alameda Research in recent days.

On December 9, reports revealed that wallets linked to these defunct entities transferred $23.59 million worth of digital assets to multiple crypto exchanges.

Magazine: Lawmakers’ fear and suspicion drive proposed crypto regulations in the US

Source: cointelegraph.com



