FTX claims Bybit, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, used VIP status to withdraw millions of dollars during the downturn.

John J. Ray III is the current CEO of FTX. CQ-Roll Call via Tom Williams-Getty Images

The bankruptcy estate of FTX filed its latest lawsuit on Friday as part of its effort to make customers whole, suing crypto exchange Bybit for nearly $1 billion.

Following the collapse of FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried in November 2022, John J. The new leadership led by Ray III has sought to withdraw funds from insiders, clients and investment recipients of FTX. Friday’s lawsuit represents one of the largest claims as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

vip status

Before its bankruptcy, FTX was one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, with many prominent traders counted among the company’s clients, including Alameda – the former FTX-led FTX partner with Bankman-Fried’s one-time girlfriend Caroline Ellison. Commercial branch.

Another active trader on FTX was Mirana, the investment arm of Bybit, which is currently the sixth largest cryptocurrency spot exchange by volume.

According to the lawsuit, Mirana’s large account balance on FTX – which stood at approximately $850 million in November 2022 – granted her special privileges on the platform relative to average FTX clients, including concierge support and increased access to staff.

FTX’s dealings with preferred traders were at the center of fraud charges brought by the Justice Department against Bankman-Fried and her inner circle, with prosecutors arguing that Alameda diverted other clients’ funds for her own purposes, including venture investments and real estate. Was able to use. Purchase of property. A jury in New York federal court found Bankman-Fried guilty on all counts earlier this month.

While Mirana did not have access to other clients’ funds, she received VIP treatment. According to the lawsuit filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, Mirana—along with its affiliated entities and senior employees—rushed to remove assets from their FTX accounts in November 2022 as questions over the exchange’s solvency intensified.

Due to Mirana’s preferred status, Bybit’s investment arm was able to prioritize its withdrawal requests, reducing the funds available to other clients. The lawsuit also alleges that FTX held assets on Bybit, allowing Bybit to seize those funds and use them as leverage to force FTX to prioritize their withdrawals.

Through this process, Mirana was able to withdraw approximately $500 million of its digital assets from FTX in the final days before withdrawals from FTX were disabled. The bankruptcy estate further alleged that Bybit refused to allow FTX to retrieve $125 million still held in Bybit accounts and attempted to devalue millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency tokens held by FTX through an exchange called BitDAO. “Apparently independent entity” is used.

Bybit and Alameda agreed to a token swap in October 2021, where Alameda received approximately 3.4 million native tokens of FTX, 100 million tokens native to the BitDAO project in exchange for FTT. FTX alleges that in May 2023, Bybit sought to reverse the trade. Following FTX’s refusal, BitDAO announced it would rebrand the project and change the token’s structure, including restricting FTX’s ability to redeem BitDAO tokens.

FTX is trying to reclaim $953 million worth of assets from the bankruptcy estate of Bybit, as of November 1, 2023.

Representatives from Bybit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Luck,

‘Complete failure’

Enron bankruptcy manager Ray acquired FTX in November 2022. Appearing before Congress in December, he declared that he had never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control.

The FTX bankruptcy estate has launched several lawsuits to recover billions of dollars of client funds, including against Bankman-Fried’s parents, alleging they embezzled millions of dollars for their “personal gain”. Were stalking.

In another lawsuit from July, FTX sought to return millions of dollars from Bankman-Fried, former FTX CTO Gary Wang, former FTX engineering head Nishad Singh and former insiders including Ellison.

The bankruptcy proceedings are one of the most complex in US financial history, as Ray seeks to untangle the tangled mess from Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire that entangled with many of the sector’s major exchanges and lenders, including Binance, Bybit and Digital Currency. happened. Group.

Ray is also trying to find a buyer to relaunch the failing exchange, with the bidding process reportedly limited to three finalists, including a company run by the former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

Source: fortune.com