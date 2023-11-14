FTX and Alameda Research execute $24 million in digital asset transfers: Data

FTX and its affiliate, Alameda Research, have pooled $24 million worth of digital assets on exchanges Kraken and OKEx, according to Spot on Chain’s report today.

Over the past few hours, FTX has delisted three different assets across two exchanges, just days after moving more to Binance among other centralized exchanges.

Significant Asset Transfers of FTX and Alameda Research

FTX and Alameda Research have executed substantial asset transfers to exchanges, specifically Kraken and OKEx, depositing 250,000 SOL ($13.5M), 8.27M MATIC ($7.41M), and 1,500 ETH ($3.1M).

This adds to the cumulative transfers, which as of November 14, total an impressive $438 million across 42 different tokens.

Despite these transfers FTX’s liquidity is declining, with only 3,408 SOL ($179K) remaining in Cold Storage 2. However, a large amount of 42.2M SOL ($2.19B) is locked up, which is planned to be gradually freed from next year until 2027 or 2028. ,

This is not an isolated incident, as FTX and Alameda have transferred assets over the past few weeks. On November 8 alone, they transferred more than $38 million of digital assets to various exchanges. Tokens involved in these transfers include SOL, ENS, GMT, LDO, APE, BADGER, and BNT, with SOL holding the majority stake at $31.2 million.

The recent movement of assets on exchanges by FTX and Alameda has raised concerns among investors. The significant transfers suggest plans to liquidate substantial holdings, raising fears about potential impacts on market dynamics and token prices.

New cryptocurrency exchange amid asset transfers

The latest transfer comes as recent developments revealed that two former associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, who was recently convicted on seven fraud charges, are setting up a new cryptocurrency exchange.

Ken Sun, former general counsel of FTX, and Armani Ferrante, a former software developer at Alameda Research, have joined forces to create Trek Labs.

Trek Labs closed a $20 million funding round in September 2022, with FTX’s venture arm contributing half of the investment. Ferrante revealed to the Wall Street Journal that he owned most of the money raised on the FTX exchange and suffered losses when it collapsed. The new exchange is looking to sell a 10% stake, which would value the platform at more than $100 million. The beta is expected to launch later this month.

As Trek Labs prepares to enter the cryptocurrency space, there has been increased attention to the fate of locked assets held by FTX and Alameda, particularly significant holdings of SOL. The unfolding situation adds intrigue and scrutiny to the emerging landscape of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com