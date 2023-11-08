FTX, Alameda in race to sell money to pay off debt: data

Defunct crypto exchange FTX, together with its sister company Alameda, successfully transferred assets worth approximately $38.5 million to other centralized exchanges.

According to reports, the ongoing sale spree by FTX and Alameda is driven by the need to meet their obligations to creditors.

FTX selling continuation?

According to on-chain analyst Spot on Chain, there have been recent transfers of approximately seven assets from addresses associated with FTX and Alameda to popular crypto exchanges. The sale came on the heels of another sale by these entities on November 7.

In this latest round, approximately $38.5 million of assets were transferred to FTX and Alameda addresses.

The seven assets involved in the transfer are as follows: 750,000 SOLs valued at $31.2 million, 325,501 ENS valued at $2.76 million, 10.1 million GMTs valued at $2.22 million, 642,702 LDOs valued at $1.26 million, 288,211 APEs valued at $410,000, 127,407 BADG ERs valued at $410,000. evaluated went for $365,000, and 555,342 BNT is worth $323,000.

The once optimistic cryptocurrency exchange has been selling off substantial amounts of the asset since the beginning of November. On November 7, the failed exchange transferred approximately 1.21 million SOL worth $48.6M and 1,583 ETH worth $48.6M to Kraken and Binance.

Similarly, on November 3, the exchange transferred approximately 800K SOL, equivalent to approximately $32.7 million, to the same exchanges. Between November 1 and 2, the company sent approximately $50 million worth of SOL, MATIC, ETH, MASK, SUSHI, BAT, GALA, LDO, C98, AAVE, ALICE, AXS, DYDX, ZRX to the popular platforms Binance and Coinbase. .

As of November 8, the defunct former giant along with its sister company had transferred a total of 36 assets worth $350 million to various exchanges.

Notably, the most significant asset transfer was SOL, amounting to $211 million. The analysis shows that the exchange still has about 2.3 million SOL tokens, which may be depleted soon.

Selling to pay off debt?

According to reports, both the sister companies are selling some assets to meet their debt obligations and meet the demands of creditors.

FTX recently announced plans to sell approximately $744 million worth of digital asset trusts held by Bitwise and Grayscale to satisfy its obligations to creditors. The report shows that FTX is taking advantage of the current market opportunity with higher prices.

Meanwhile, as FTX and Alameda face challenges in meeting their obligations, the former network leader was recently found guilty on all charges including money laundering and fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for March 28, 2024.

