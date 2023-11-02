Crypto wallets associated with now-defunct crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, are engaged in diversifying their investments across various altcoins on multiple crypto exchanges.

According to Spot on Chain data, addresses from FTX and Alameda recently transferred nine assets worth $46 million to Kraken, Binance, and Coinbase.

Mass transfer of FTX and Alameda

Earlier today, FTX deposited $46 million worth of assets to Kraken, Binance, and Coinbase. These assets include 500K SOL ($21.6m), 14 million MATIC ($9.3M), 2,784 ETH ($5.15M), 810K MASK ($2.51M), 2.1 million SUSHI ($2.37M), 7.67 million BAT ($1.64M), 71.6 Are. million GALA ($1.4M), 650K LDO ($1.22M), and 4.47 million C98 ($842K).

Since October 26, FTX and Alameda have transferred approximately $170 million across 30 different assets.

Specifically, FTX-labeled addresses directed $1 million worth of COMP and YFI to Coinbase Prime.

Yesterday, addresses associated with FTX and Alameda began transferring $13.6 million to both Binance and Coinbase. Additionally, FTX deposited three assets worth $8.12 million into Coinbase. This included 46.5 million GRT worth $4.85 million, 972,073 RNDR worth $2.3 million, and 708.1 MKR worth $967,000.

Subsequently, within three hours, additional deposits totaling $5.49 million were made. The top three assets in this round were 1.14 million DYDX worth $2.64 million, 192,888 AXS worth $1.05 million, and 5,858 AAVE worth $522,000.

A court ruling in September last year gave FTX the right to sell its assets, hold stakes and implement risk-mitigation measures. This resulted in FTX gaining control of approximately $3.4 billion, facilitating these substantial money transfers.

What’s behind the steps?

This recent string of transfers is part of an ongoing trend rather than an isolated incident. On October 31, the investment fund transferred $19.5 million of assets to Coinbase, including GRT, MKR and RNDR. A few days earlier, FTX had moved approximately $8.6 million worth of cryptocurrency assets to the same exchange.

Blockchain analytics firm Nansen also identified a series of asset transfers from FTX estates to Binance addresses. On-chain data revealed that the transferred assets included $2.2 million in Chainlink (LINK), $1 million in Aave (AAVE), $2 million in Maker (MKR) and $3.4 million in Ether (ETH), the total amount being $2.2 million in Chainlink (LINK). $8.6 million. The assets originated from addresses linked to troubled exchange FTX and its former subsidiary Alameda Research.

The exact motivation behind these significant money transfers remains a matter of speculation. It is plausible that FTX and Alameda are either preparing to sell or have already sold some of their stake.

