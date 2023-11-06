FTSE and European shares open higher

FTSE had a weak start this week. Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP (Henry Nicholls via Getty Images)

The FTSE 100 and European shares opened with slight gains this Monday after last week’s rise amid expectations that interest rates will peak.

The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) made a slower start and rose just 0.10% to 7,425 points, while the CAC 40 (^FCHI) in Paris climbed 0.11% to 7,055 points. In Germany, the DAX (^GDAXI) rose 0.04% to 15,197. The Stoxx 600 (STOXX) rose 0.14% at the open after jumping more than 3% last week.

Across the pond, stocks closed higher on Friday, as a slowdown in jobs growth bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve has completed its rate-hiking campaign.

The Dow Jones (^DJI) rose 0.66% to 34,061 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.94% to 4,358 points and the tech-heavy NASDAQ (^IXIC) climbed 1.38% to 13,478 points.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F), Dow futures (YM=F) and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were all in the green as trading began in Europe.

Uber and Lyft are among the major names reporting earnings this week. Instacart (CART) is also scheduled to report after going public in September. Disney (DIS), Robinhood (HOOD) and eBay (EBAY) are also scheduled to report earnings.

Yahoo Finance’s Brent Sanchez has his take on the week ahead with what investors need to watch in the US:

The coming week for investors in America

In London, the FTSE 100 was helped by a surge in aerospace and defense shares.

Melrose Industries (MRO.L) rose 3.74% after the aerospace supplier announced its GKN Aerospace engine business expanded its partnership with GE Aerospace.

Investors are also awaiting economic data to assess the strength of the British economy.

“In Europe, today’s services PMI is expected to reinforce this weak demand outlook, as has already been seen in the surprise data from Germany and France at the end of October,” said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

All eyes this week will be on UK GDP, which is expected to contract by 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis in September, compared with a 0.2% increase a month earlier.

Across the FTSE 250 (^FTMC), Ryanair (RYA.IR) shares posted their biggest gain since January, when the airline announced its first dividend.

In Asia, the Hang Seng (^HSI) in Hong Kong rose 1.68% to 17,960, while the Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) climbed 0.91% to 3,058 points. Japan’s Nikkei 225 (N225) rose 2.37% to 32,708.

However, Japan’s services activity grew at its slowest pace this year in October, a business survey showed on Monday, reinforcing concerns about weakness in the key sector that drives Japanese economic activity.

Meanwhile, Brent crude (BZ=F) is trading at around $85 a barrel as unrest continues in the Middle East.

