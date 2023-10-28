Image Source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 The index of major stocks will remain under significant pressure till the end of 2023. Market confidence remains weak, and UK stocks may continue to fall:

Political conflict intensifies in the Middle East

Concerns remain over extremely high inflation

Central banks have expressed the possibility of further interest rate increases

China’s economic recovery has faltered

Supply issues push oil prices north

These factors have pushed the FTSE 100 down 2% since the beginning of the year. However, I believe it could be argued that many UK blue-chip shares are now too cheap to miss.

UK shares are trading at a discount

Source: Octopus Investments

As this graph from Octopus Investments shows, British shares are trading at increasingly large discounts to their international peers. In fact, London-listed companies are changing hands at a steep discount of 40% after this year’s decline.

Meanwhile, the average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio on FTSE stocks remains well below historical norms, as can be seen below. Right now, the average multiple of the index sits just above 10x.

Source: Octopus Investments

I think today is a good time for long-term investors like me to grab some bargains. As I said, share prices may remain weak in the short term. But – as history shows us – Horizon share prices grow strongly in the long run. Although I can’t be certain, I expect UK shares to bounce strongly from current levels.

Top 2 stocks on my shopping list

mining giant glencore This is a FTSE-quoted share that I want to buy soon. It trades at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3x and offers a huge dividend yield of 7.7%.

Commodity producers and traders are on the backfoot as concerns over key consumer China continue to unsettle investors. Rating agency S&P even predicted this week that GDP growth there could fall to 2.9% in 2024 if the real estate sector crisis deepens.

But Glencore is a stock that I expect to thrive in the long term as demand for metals continues to grow. For example, the graph below shows how demand for copper alone is expected to grow due to the green energy and electric vehicle revolutions. This can lead to huge profits for such big miners.

Charts showing how the Green Revolution will supercharge metals demand

I am also considering opening a position SSE, The energy producer trades on a forward P/E ratio of 10.2x and offers a FTSE 100-matching 3.8% dividend yield.

I think this is a profitable deal given the company’s excellent defensive qualities. Unlike most other UK stocks, earnings here should remain stable, regardless of the macroeconomic outlook.

I think SSE could be a stock for me to take advantage of the growing role of renewable energy. The company has been adding wind power capacity this decade to meet growing demand for clean energy, as the graphic below shows.

Although further delays to the project may reduce potential earnings growth, I am still expecting strong growth in profits and dividends in the coming years.

There are plenty of bargains on the FTSE 100 right now. And I think these stocks could be great for me as well as potential first purchases for a starter portfolio.

The post FTSE 100 shares look so cheap they shouldn’t be missed! This Is Why I’m Planning to Invest Today appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

Royston Wild has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

