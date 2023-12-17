Image Source: Getty Images

Do you see what’s happening? FTSE 100 These last few weeks? Yes, the UK headline index has been rising since the end of October.

It has also been boosted by the latest interest rate decision of the Bank of England (BoE).

BoE kept rates at a 15-year high of 5.25% for the third consecutive time. And Governor Andrew Bailey said that “still some way to go“In the fight against inflation.”

Rate cut soon?

But other central banks are already talking about reducing pressure. And there is growing hope that we will start to see cuts not too far out from 2024.

It is expected that this will reduce the attractiveness of the bond market and boost the stock market.

And, often, investors need to see signs that others are pulling back before making a move themselves. I think we may be seeing the first signs of that right now.

So could the FTSE 100 reach 8,000 points by the end of 2023? Well, that would mean an increase of less than 5% at the time of writing.

stock up

This is not a big step. We have seen many big movies in a very short time scale. This has to be possible.

Looking away from the index as a whole, I see signs of light in several stocks that were relegated to 2023. High interest rates have put a burden on the shoulders of mortgage holders. And this affected the property market. As a result, investors abandoned housebuilder shares as if they were yesterday’s socks.

But in the last few months, Taylor Wimpey, persimmon And barrett development are increasing.

buy again bank

Even bank stocks are rising again. They fell sharply at the end of October. But since then, Lloyds Banking Group, barclays And natwest group Everyone is up well.

It’s interesting that Barclays is the weakest proponent of those three, as it’s the best value I’ve seen for the past few months.

The bank may still be dominated by its exposure to the US and investment banking, with less attention paid to UK interest rates. Or maybe I was wrong. This has happened before also.

What to do?

More important than trying to predict footsie is what should we do now? Really no change for me. I still think we should only buy stocks that we feel have the best value for the long term. And don’t pay attention to stock market indices.

But I think we’ve had a good few years for buying UK shares cheaply. And the more we see inflation decline, and central banks start cutting interest rates, the more I think we may be getting closer to the end of these good days.

Future

Anyway, I predict the new year to be optimistic and prosperous for stock market investors. Yes, I know, I said it last year. And years ago.

But please give me leave. I should definitely get it fixed in a year, right?

Alan Oscroft holds positions in Lloyds Banking Group PLC and Persimmon PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

