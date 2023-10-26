[object Object] (Evening Standard)

Unilever’s revenue from cooling ice cream sales has declined.

08:02 , Michael Hunter

Consumer goods giant Unilever today reported a decline in third-quarter revenue, partly due to poor sales of ice cream.

Overall, the owner of a number of blockbuster brands ranging from Ben & Jerry’s and Walls ice cream to the famously divisive toast topper Marmite saw third-quarter turnover decline 4% to €15.2bn (£13.26).

The FTSE 100 giant also said the worst of inflation was behind it, and volumes were coming back due to moderate price increases.

But ice cream sales fell nearly 6% year-on-year to €2.2 billion.

CFO Graeme Pitkethly called ice cream sales “very poor”, adding:

“The majority of our volume is represented by the summer weather in Europe and the weather in Europe was really very bad compared to last year.”

ECB ready to stop rate hikes

07:39 , Graeme Evans

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged later today, the first time it has done so in more than a year.

The decision to make no changes follows 10 consecutive increases from July 2022, a run that has taken the key interest rate to a 22-year high of 4.5%.

A possible wait-and-see approach from policymakers comes amid expectations the EU economy will contract in the third quarter.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Although ECB President Christine Lagarde has been at pains to emphasize that the ECB has done nothing on the rate hike front, there is no doubt that the ECB will raise rates again. would be foolish in the extreme.” There has been very little sign of an uptick in economic data in a week.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

07:28 , simon hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

Lloyds profits rose 46% to £4.3 billion, but loan loss charges rose to £849 million as consumers came under pressure.

The London property market finally returned to mini-pre-Budget levels of activity in September as confidence began to return

Reckitt Benckiser launches £1 billion buyback in “strategic review” and says “most of inflation is behind us”

Brick maker Ibstock says sales fell in third quarter due to UK housing recession

Heineken’s UK sales declined after raising prices to “high single digits”.

Used car marketplace Cazoo says it expects higher costs related to last month’s major restructuring, which significantly diluted shareholders’ stakes, as it revealed a 49% decline in sales in the third quarter. She has come.

And…why £6 billion was wiped off the value of European payments firms this week.

US tech stocks fall, FTSE 100 seen down

07:26 , Graeme Evans

The poor reaction to Alphabet’s results sent the Nasdaq Composite down 2.4% last night, its worst session since February.

In the latest retracement of lofty expectations for tech stocks, Alphabet shares fell 9.5% due to disappointment on Google Cloud revenue and the broader impact of another jump in long-term US bond yields.

The Nasdaq’s poor performance was in contrast to the more resilient performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which lost 0.3%. The S&P 500 index fell 1.4% to its lowest level since June.

The gloomy mood was reflected in the reaction to the data from the Meta platform. Even though the owner of Facebook and Instagram beat revenue and earnings expectations, its shares were 4% lower in after-hours trading.

Deutsche Bank says its Magnificent Seven index of mega-cap stocks is down about 7% since last Monday. It follows the results of four of the seven stocks that hold more than 15% of the S&P 500, including their mixed quarterly performance as well as a lackluster outlook.

A poor performance on Wall Street weighed on Asia markets as the Nikkei 225 fell more than 2%. Focusing on this afternoon’s US GDP print, CMC Markets expects London’s FTSE 100 index to fall 33 points to 7381 after yesterday’s positive session.

