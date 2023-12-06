FTSE 100 live: ten entertainment takeovers, BAT update, Bank of England financial stability report

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

BAT accused of US £25bn loss

07:42 , Daniel O’Boyle

British American Tobacco will slash the value of its US brands such as Lucky Strike by a whopping £25 billion as it moves away from cigarettes and faces “macroeconomic headwinds” in the world’s largest economy.

As countries move to ban cigarettes, the group has attempted to embrace vapes. Last month, Rishi Sunak announced plans to create a “smoke-free generation” by raising the smoking age in Britain by one year every year.

But BAT now expects the change to result in eleven-figure loss charges in the US. BAT’s market cap currently stands at £55.69 billion. It says its business there is also being harmed by the failure to stop the sale of illegal vapes.

Boss Tadeu Marocco, who took over from Jack Bowles earlier this year, said: “In line with our vision of ‘creating a smoke-free world’, and in combination with the current macro-economic headwinds affecting the US combustible industry, in 2023 we Will take accounting non-cash adjustment impairment charges of approximately £25 billion.

“This accounting adjustment primarily relates to certain of our acquired U.S. combustible brands, as we now assess their value and useful economic lives over an estimated period of 30 years. Accordingly, we will begin amortizing the remaining value of our US combustible brands beginning in January 2024.

Tui is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange

07:39 , simon hunt

Travel giant Tui is considering delisting from the LSE to pursue a primary listing in Frankfurt.

The firm said today: “Over the past four years, ownership of TUI AG shares and liquidity on exchanges have grown significantly with notable liquidity migration from the UK to Germany.

“In the light of the views expressed by shareholders and any other feedback from shareholders, the Executive Board is currently considering whether upgrading to Prime Standard listing in Frankfurt with MDAX inclusion and delisting from the London Stock Exchange is the best option. “Will be in the interest of the shareholders.”

Tui today reported revenues of 8.5 billion euros for the year to September, up 11% on the previous year, while earnings more than doubled to 1 billion euros.

The travel firm said it expects sales to rise 10% and earnings to rise 25% in the coming year.

Ten Entertainment to be sold for £287 million

07:31 , simon hunt

Bowling firm Ten Entertainment is set to be sold to a US private equity firm for just £300 million.

The offer was made by Texas-based firm Trive and represents a 33% premium over yesterday’s closing share price.

Ten Entertainment said: “Despite the opportunities to accelerate this growth, TEG directors are conscious of the need to balance this against the uncertainties and risks that exist in the short and medium term. TEG is not immune to the highly volatile national and international political instability. The economic backdrop as well as the outlook, all of which has impacted UK economic conditions and UK consumer confidence as well as led to significant inflation in some input costs.”

Apple shares rise, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:20 , Graeme Evans

Gains of 2% each for Apple and Nvidia shares were the highlights of the Wall Street session, with the Nasdaq the only major benchmark in positive territory.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were slightly lower as traders awaited Friday’s key jobs market report for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

The FTSE 100 index mirrored the US performance, falling 0.3%, while Germany’s DAX index rose 0.8% to close at a record high.

London underperformed after heavy selling in mining stocks, while major oil companies were hit by Brent crude hitting a five-month low of $77 a barrel.

The Hang Seng index, which had fallen more than 2% after Moody’s downgraded China’s credit rating, is now 0.7% higher.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 25 points higher at 7514 in today’s session.

