FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Halloween is blow for the high street as retail sales unexpectedly fall in October

07:29 , Michael Hunter

An unexpected fall in sales in October raised further alarm bells on the high street this morning, in the crucial trading session before Christmas.

Official data from the Office for National Statistics showed retail sales fell 0.3% month-on-month, with growth expected by the same margin. The year-on-year decline was large, 2.7%, which was more than the 1.5% forecast and the 1.3% decline last seen.

While reading the statistics is jarring, the Halloween sales season is second only to Christmas in terms of importance to retailers.

It was the worst month for the sector since the Covid lockdown, with sales the lowest since February 2021.

This decline comes after the Bank of England completed the process of increasing 14 consecutive interest rates in August.

The aim of the fight against inflation was to limit household budgets and reduce price rises, but its impact on the economy in general and the high street in particular is becoming a concern.

Retailers are now pinning their hopes on a strong festive buying season, with interest rates tipped to reach 5.25%, even as the BoE warned that inflation could be hit below its 2% target. Its base rate will remain “higher for a longer period of time” to bring it closer. It fell 4.6% this week.

Oil hits four-month low, Alibaba shares fall 9%

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Brent crude futures are trading above $77 a barrel today after another drop in US oil inventories eased supply concerns.

Yesterday’s 4.6% decline left the benchmark at its lowest level in four months, hitting $91 a barrel as recently as mid-September.

The decline is another boost to the inflation outlook following this week’s softer than expected releases on consumer prices in the UK and US.

Hopes that interest rates will start falling next year boosted stock markets in the first part of this week, but the FTSE 100 index retreated 1% yesterday and Wall Street experienced a mixed session.

The US was a lopsided performance as weekly initial jobless claims rose by a better-than-expected 231,000, the highest since August.

In Asia, a 9% decline in shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba contributed to a more than 2% decline in the Hang Seng index.

Alibaba said in its earnings update last night that it had withdrawn plans for a separate listing for its cloud business. According to IG Index, futures are indicating a 0.3% rise in the FTSE 100 index.

Marston’s CEO suddenly resigns

07:23 , simon hunt

The CEO of pub chain Marston’s has stepped down with immediate effect.

Andrew Andrea will be replaced by Justin Platt, former chief strategy officer of Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments.

Andrea said: “I am extremely proud of leading Marston through the pandemic.

“It is the right time for me to step down and I am confident that the business is in a good position with strong future prospects.”

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Thursday 16 November 2023 21:26 , simon hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday:

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com