FTSE 100 Live: Stocks continue revival as US unemployment rises

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

London’s major shares continue to advance amid expectations that global interest rates will peak.

The latest buying has helped the FTSE 250 index add another 1% on top of yesterday’s 3% rebound.

Currys is among the big players in the second tier after the retailer sold its business in Greece and Cyprus for £185 million.

American unemployment increased in October

12:40 , simon hunt

US unemployment rose to 3.9% in October, above market expectations of 3.8%, government data showed.

The US added 150,000 jobs in October, according to government non-farm payrolls data, well behind the market consensus of 180,000.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Mitton Investors, said: “October’s employment data came in weaker than expected, with the previous two months also being revised upwards.

“When considered with the weaker than expected wages data, this all supports the Fed’s stance.

“The US economy is in good shape and appears to be slowing nicely, although it is too early for the Fed to declare victory. Those who have been piling into Treasuries and equities over the past two months are still continuing to do so.” Can.” ,

Dishoom’s new loan facility

12:31 , simon hunt

Dishoom has arranged for new debt facilities, indicating that the Indian restaurant chain is eyeing further expansion.

Companies House filings show the London-based business has obtained a secured debenture with Barclays Bank. Dishoom did not respond to a request for comment on the purpose of the loan. In its annual report, Dishoom said it “continues to evaluate potential new locations across the UK”.

Founded in 2010, Dishoom operates ten sites across the UK, the majority of which are in London. It is soon set to make its eleventh debut at a 235-seat venue at Battersea Power Station.

(Dishoom)

FTSE 250 recovery continues, Smith & Nephew tops FTSE 100

10:05 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 250 index continued to rise after the UK-focused benchmark added 0.9% or 154.46 points to 17,921.76.

Big risers include Wizz Air up 7% or 118.5p to 1770p, easyJet up 6.9p at 384.8p and pub chain Mitchells & Butlers up 5.8p at 224.8p. As

The FTSE 250 was one of the worst-performing indices of October, but speculation that global interest rates have finally peaked is improving sentiment, sending the second-tier index up 3% on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% or 17.21 points to 7463.74 in today’s session, gaining further support from the strongest performers in yesterday’s 1.4% rise.

They included Smith & Nephew, which added 4% or 35.8p to 997.8p after the medical device firm earlier upgraded its full-year revenue guidance. Ocado also added a fresh 21.4p to reach 530.6p.

In other big shares, Ladbrokes owner Enten returned to form after falling 6% yesterday due to some customer-friendly sports results. Shares jumped 31.9p to 916.3p, giving rival Flutter Entertainment a lead of 400p to 13,745p.

FTSE 100-listed Auto Trader shares also rose 1.2p to 626.2p after Panmure Gordon analysts highlighted a target price of 695p.

On the FTSE All-Share, Wix rose 2.4p to 133.9p as the home improvement retailer reported some reassuring trends in its third quarter trading update.

Overall like-for-like sales declined 0.2% in the three months, but the core business of trade and DIY customers saw volume growth for the first time since the second quarter of 2021.

Currys shares surge on £175m Greek sale

09:41 , Michael Hunter

Shares in fridge-to-phone retail giant Currys soared today after the company sold its Greek business for £175 million.

The Acton-based company said the sale means it will be able to focus on its larger markets of the UK, Ireland and Nordic countries. The buyer of the chain, which trades as Kotsovolos, is the Public Power Corporation of Greece, the country’s largest electricity utility.

Currys is struggling with the impact of deep discounting in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, which has hit its Nordic chain hard, as rival retailers there withdrew stock from Russian markets following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

A long run of price cuts led to profit warnings and cost cuts there, as well as a new chief executive for the region, Fredrik Tonnesen.

Group CEO Alex Baldock called today’s deal “an excellent outcome for Currys and our shareholders.” It recognizes the value of Kotsovolos and accelerates its realization.

The FTSE 250 firm said it would use the proceeds to repay debt and said it would talk to trustees of its employee pension fund about reducing its losses.

Currys shares rose 2p to 48p, a rise of almost 4%, one of the best gains on London’s second-tier stock index.

Looking Glass Shows Fall in NFTs

09:10 , simon hunt

The scale of the decline in the NFT market was highlighted today after London-listed crypto firm Looking Glass Labs reported a 93% drop in sales of digital collectibles.

Looking Glass, which is headquartered in Vancouver, said revenue from NFT sales fell to $434,000 by the end of July, down from $6.2 million last year, while royalty income, collected when an NFT is sold to a third party The outgoing fee has been reduced. From $497,000 to just $5,534.

The firm reported a loss of $12.5 million for the year. It said the total value of its assets had fallen by almost 90% as it tried to reduce its massive debt by issuing more shares.

A study by crypto gambling firm DappGamble in September found that of the 73,257 NFT collectibles identified, an eye-watering 69,795 were now worthless.

£1.3 billion broker interest rates “scam”

08:48 , simon english

Stockbrokers who sell shares to the general public are making around £1.3 billion a year by paying investors zero or ridiculous interest rates on cash held in accounts.

The top three investment platforms – Hargreaves Lansdown, Aberdeen Interactive Investor and AJ Bell – made a combined £444 million last year alone, in what one leading investment manager calls “an absolute scam”.

Research by the Evening Standard and SCM Direct shows that as interest rates have risen, brokers’ income from simply holding cash has increased.

These come on top of fees charged by brokers of up to £12 per share trade. Profit margins for investment platforms are dramatically higher than almost any other industry, sometimes up to 30%.

Supermarkets and energy giants typically earn around 4%.

Read more here

FTSE 100 higher amid Enten recovery, Currys up 6%

08:45 , Graeme Evans

London blue-chip shares extended yesterday’s strong performance, with the FTSE 100 index rising 19.98 points to 7466.51.

Smith & Nephew was the best-performing stock after adding 28.4p to 990.4p, rising sharply on Thursday after an upgrade to full-year revenue guidance.

Enten shares saw a return to form in the session after the Ladbrokes owner fell 6% in the previous session due to customer-friendly sporting results. Shares jumped 25.2p to 909.6p, helping rival Flutter Entertainment by 360p to 13,705p.

Expectations of extreme interest rates pushed the FTSE 250 index up more than 3% yesterday, with the mid-cap benchmark rising 0.9% or 155.4 points to 17,922.70 this morning.

Electricals chain Currys led the way after revealing a deal to sell its operations in Greece and Cyprus. Shares jumped 6% or 2.6p to 48.6p.

Shipping giant Moller-Maersk prepares to cut 10,000 jobs

08:11 , Michael Hunter

AP Moller-Maersk said today it would reduce its workforce by 100,000 after falling in revenue.

The Denmark-based global shipping line employs about 110,000 people and the cuts would save about $600 million in 2024.

CEO Vincent Clerc said the industry is “facing a new normal with low demand, prices in line with historical levels and inflationary pressures”.

He also said the company has “seen overcapacity in most regions” since the summer.

FTSE 100 seen higher ahead of US jobs report, Apple shares fall

07:16 , Graeme Evans

A cloud of doubt hung over Wall Street’s strong performance yesterday as the iPhone maker gave cautious guidance on Christmas quarter sales.

Shares fell 3% in trading after the bell, despite the California-based company beating sales and earnings expectations in its most recent quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.9% earlier and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8% as investors reacted to expectations that US interest rates will peak.

The change in global stock market conditions saw the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rise more than 3% and the FTSE 100 index rise 1.4%.

CMC Markets expects the top flight to add another 33 points to 7479, but looks set to test the narrative that rate hikes are over with this afternoon’s US non-farm payrolls data.

Economists are expecting an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.8% and an addition of about 180,000 jobs for September, above the eight-month expectation of 336,000.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Thursday 2 November 2023 23:24 , simon hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com