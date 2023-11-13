London’s FTSE indices started higher on Monday morning in a busy week of UK data that investors hope will decisively convince the Bank of England to leave interest rates at their current levels.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index opened 0.71 per cent higher at 7,412.59, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.16 per cent to 17,881.87.

“While markets are becoming a little more optimistic ahead of key inflation data due this week, sentiment is being mixed about what’s next for monetary policy,” said Susanna Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdowne. ”

“Investor sentiment is volatile when it comes to bank policy expectations, swinging from pessimism to optimism from session to session,” he added.

Inflation data will be released on Wednesday and the market expects consumer price inflation to fall below five percent for the first time in two years. US inflation data has been released a day before.

On the FTSE 100, insurer Phoenix rose more than seven percent to top the index.

The firm raised its full-year cash generation guidance after completing the merger of its two insurance brands.

In a statement, Phoenix said the merger would result in new cash generation of approximately £1.8 billion, up from a previous estimate of between £1.3 billion and £1.4 billion.

Chief executive Andy Briggs said, “This fund merger enables us to materially advance our cash generation targets and creates balance sheet optionality for the group.”

On the FTSE 250, British Land shares rose more than six percent.

In its half-year trading update, the commercial property giant said underlying profit rose 3.4 per cent to £142m.

The property developer revealed it has reached close to 100 per cent completion on its urban logistics schemes and retail parks.

Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Buoyed by the continued resilience of retail parks, mega-landlord British Land has had a reasonable first half.”

“Customers still prefer to shop at these locations because of the parking facilities and capacity of the stores,” he added.

