FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Car manufacturing increased 31.6% in October

07:38 , Daniel O’Boyle

UK car manufacturing rose 31.6% last month in the best October since 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Both domestic and export manufacturing increased, but most cars made in Britain continued to be exported.

Electric and hybrid manufacturing increased by more than 50% and now make four out of ten cars made in Britain. This is despite Rishi Sunak’s decision to back down from the government’s electric vehicle target.

Richard Peberdy, KPMG’s UK automotive head, said: “Domestic and export markets are keeping factory floors busy for UK carmakers, with demand for new vehicles healthy despite the cost-of-living crisis and high interest rates.

“In recent months we have seen some very welcome announcements regarding the future of electric vehicle and battery production in the UK, with hopefully many more to come. But with battery production in the UK and EU still in its infancy, the automotive industry is hoping for welcome news in the form of a delay to 2024 rules of origin changes. They are now just a month away and could result in tariffs being added to the cost of exporting electric vehicles in any direction across the Channel. At a time when pricing is key to the electric vehicle transition, higher costs will jeopardize market competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle manufacturing sector had its best October since 2008.

Wall Street had a strong month, oil fell after OPEC meeting

07:29 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street investors had a bumper month last night, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.5% and the S&P 500 index up 0.4%.

The Dow improved 8% in November and the S&P 500 gained 7.8%, boosted by signs that the interest rate hike streak is over. Despite a slight decline in yesterday’s session, the Nasdaq is up 8.9% for the month.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% on Thursday, leaving London’s top flight unchanged for November after a weak performance by giants including BP, Shell and AstraZeneca.

Oil majors rose yesterday as focus turned to the latest meeting of the OPEC+ alliance.

The group announced a deal to cut production by an additional 900,000 barrels per day, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s existing voluntary cuts.

However, Brent crude fell to $80 a barrel due to strong US production data and uncertainty over some individual OPEC quotas.

Ahead of today’s opening bell, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 35 points higher at 7488.

According to Nationwide Index, house prices increased for the third consecutive month in November.

07:15 , Michael Hunter

In the latest sign of a potential recovery, home prices rose again in November, according to one of the experts who follow the market the most.

The nationwide house price index showed a 0.2% increase in prices month-on-month, the third consecutive increase. Compared with the same month a year earlier, it was down 2%, less than the 2.3% decline estimated by city experts.

This brings the average house price in the UK to £258,557.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, expressed optimism that interest rate hikes are over, which is helping drive the trend:

“In recent months there has been a significant shift in market expectations for the future path of the Bank Rate, which, if sustained, could provide much-needed support to housing market activity.

“In mid-August, investors expected the Bank of England to raise rates to a peak of around 6% and reduce them only modestly (to c.4%) over the next five years. By the end of November, this changed to the view that rates have now peaked (at 5.25%) and that they will be reduced to around 3.5% in the coming years.”

