London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Friday after rising early in the week, as mining shares fell and Britain’s economy remained flat with 0.0 percent growth in the third quarter.

The capital’s main blue-chip index was at 7,418.82, or 0.49 percent, by 9 a.m., while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 fell much further to 17,587.08, -2.45 percent.

After opening a dull morning with few corporate results, no company on the FTSE 100 rose more than one per cent, as Diageo’s share price fell more than 11 per cent.

Shares of the beverage maker fell on Friday morning after it said it expected a slowdown in net sales growth in the first half of 2024 due to a decline in performance in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

On the FTSE 250, shares in housebuilder Redrow fell more than 6.5 per cent after its annual profit fell to the low end of its guidance. This week, other housebuilders including Persimmon have released results.

Precious metals miners declined 1.2 percent while the index of industrial metals miners dropped 0.9 percent. According to Reuters, prices of most non-ferrous metals fell after sharp comments from US Federal Reserve officials suggested that further rate hikes may be needed to fight inflation.

The UK economy this morning reported no growth in the third quarter, causing mixed reactions among analysts.

While some lauded Britain for avoiding a catastrophic recession, stagnation in growth mixed with high inflation is causing concerns of stagflation in the economy and causing problems for rate-setters at the Bank of England and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Can.

This comes after comments made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell yesterday, which indicated that the US economy may not be finished with the rate-hike cycle yet.

US Federal Reserve officials are “not confident” that interest rates are still high enough to end the fight with inflation, and it may be near the end that they will ease price pressures by improving the supply of goods, services. How much help can we expect? Labor, he said.

Powell said the Fed “remains committed to pursuing a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough to keep inflation below 2 percent over time; “We do not believe that we have achieved such a position.”

Following his comments and this morning’s UK GDP data, all eyes will be firstly on the Chancellor’s autumn statement on 22 November and then the Bank of England’s next decision on rates next month.

Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The FTSE 100 has strengthened after markets around the world digested Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday, which suggested that the US could again, if necessary,… Will increase interest rates. ,

He added: “Additional hands may still be needed in the fight to tame inflation, and this has unsettled an investor base that has become increasingly optimistic that policymakers will stick to a hands-off approach.

“Although the comments were not a warning of imminent hikes, they do keep monetary tightening on the table. Early indications from America and Europe show that the markets are taking this news with gusto. Treasury yields have also risen slightly and this is another way to burst the equity market bubble as the risk-reward profile for investments in risky assets becomes less attractive.

Source: www.cityam.com