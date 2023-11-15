FTSE 100 live: London up as UK inflation slows down

News moving the markets today in London: UK inflation data, oil prices, China’s growth target, a look at Experian, Reckitt and speeches from Powell and Bailey.

The FTSE 100 looks set to open 0.7 percent higher this morning after rising overnight in the US. Following Better than expected slowdown in US inflationThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq yesterday recorded their longest winning streak in two years, while the dollar fell to a six-week low.

Figures published this morning showed UK inflation has fallen sharply more than expected in October Thanks to low energy prices, the Bank of England and a boost from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer price index (CPI) fell to 4.6 per cent in October, down from 6.7 per cent a month earlier.

FTSE 100 News

In corporate news, credit ratings agency Experian has posted a market update, saying its revenue rose five per cent to $3.4bn (£2.7bn) in the six months to the end of September. It added 21 million new customers, bringing the total number of customers using the service to 178 million. Profits rose from $513m (£411m) to almost $799m (£641m) in the same period in 2022.

Elsewhere, FTSE 100 consumer goods champion Reckitt Benckiser Group has said Sky’s former boss, Sir Jeremy Darroch, will take over as its new chairman following the retirement of Chris Sinclair, who has been in the post for nine years.

Pub operator Fuller’s reported a 12 per cent rise in revenue as the group continued to benefit from a return to the office in London. Like-for-like sales increased by 12.7 percent in the first half of the group’s financial year. Chief executive Simon Emeni said that after a hot summer, the group is “poised for a strong Christmas” and bookings for the period are already 11 per cent ahead of last year.

Global market data just before the FTSE 100 opened at 8am: Brent crude was trading at $82.40 a barrel and gold was trading slightly higher at $1970 an ounce. The pound was slightly lower against the dollar at $1.247 and also lower against the euro at £1.147. The FTSE 100 is tipped to open at 7,498 and the S&P 500 is tipped to trade at 4,500.

