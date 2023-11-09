London’s FTSE 100 started sluggishly in the red on Thursday, dragged down by gambling giants Flutter, B&M and low-cost airline Wizz Air.

London’s key blue chip index was down about 0.06 per cent at 7,397.04 points as of 8.50am today, while the more domestic-focused FTSE 250 index was marginally down at 17,858.99 by the same figure.

The biggest loser on the FTSE 100 was Flutter, which is holding on despite a slowdown in its Australian business, while the American online gambler is boosting betting appetite in the US ahead of its upcoming additional float.

Flutter shares sank after it said it had experienced a downturn in its Australian business. Revenue declined 18 percent year-over-year due to regulatory hurdles and a “challenging racing market.”

Shares in B&M were down almost six per cent this morning as it reported sales growth while customers were hit by high inflation. The discount retailer said it is planning a wave of new stores, including those formerly owned by collapsed rival Wilko.

Following the strong results, Auto Trader shares rose nearly six percent. The car company said that in the six months to September, its core market revenue grew by nine per cent, while profit increased by 10 per cent. It also said that the operating profit margin was above 70 percent.

On the FTSE 250, Wizz Air’s share price fell more than eight per cent after the open this morning following an announcement it has lowered its annual earnings guidance for 2024 despite heading for a record profit.

The budget airline said the company was hit by engine-related problems at key supplier Pratt & Whitney.

Shares of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca rose 2.1 percent after it revealed a new $2 billion deal with Accogene for its diabetes and obesity drug.

“With the number of people living with cardiometabolic conditions and obesity already exceeding one billion, there is a need for continued innovation and next-generation therapeutic options,” said Sharon Barr, executive vice president of AstraZeneca.

Elsewhere, China’s recovery from the Covid lockdown suffered another setback as the economy slipped back into deflation in October.

New data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the consumer price index dropped 0.2 percent from a year earlier and was down 0.1 percent from the previous month.

Robert Carnell, regional research head for Asia-Pacific at ING, said China was not dealing with deflation but “low underlying inflation.”

He said: “Let’s be clear about what deflation is and what it is not. This is a very dangerous situation, where the ‘general price level’ which includes consumer prices but also other prices like real and financial assets and monetary wages falls. And this leads to a sharp slowdown in economic activity as it inhibits consumer spending and investment.

“China has a low rate of underlying inflation right now, which reflects the fact that domestic demand is quite weak. Today’s data shows that it does not take much of a negative shock from any one component to push the low underlying headline inflation rate below zero on a year-on-year basis.

“If you want to use a term ‘deflation’ would be my preference, but what we are seeing today is largely the result of an excess of supply rather than a decline in demand.”

