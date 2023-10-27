FTSE 100 live: London steady ahead of lackluster US data as NatWest shares fall on daily review

London’s FTSE 100 was steady on Friday morning ahead of the lack of US data, as NatWest shares fell nearly 10 per cent on the outcome of the review into former boss Dame Alison Rose.

The capital’s key blue-chip index was up 0.27 per cent after over an hour of trading, having initially looked sluggish and slightly in the red. Meanwhile the more domestic-focused FTSE 250 index was up about 0.5 percent.

NatWest shares fell almost 10 per cent this morning after the results of an internal review into the conduct of former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose were announced. After the open, they fell more than 12 per cent, before recovering slightly to 186.80p per share.

The lender said it made an “honest mistake” when it leaked confidential information about Nigel Farage’s finances to the BBC after he refused to disclose whether he would receive an expected payment.

Its third quarter results also revealed that a key profitability indicator slipped. NatWest’s net interest margin – the difference between lending rates and the interest it pays – slipped below 3 per cent last quarter as the bank reacted to the end of central banks’ global rate hikes.

However profitability across the group remains higher than last year, with profits in the first nine months of the year at £3.3 billion, compared with £2.3 billion in the same period last year.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said that while Rose’s incident grabbed headlines, “it didn’t take long for investors to turn their attention to an equally damaging profit decline. Guidance on net interest margin has been reduced as any gains from higher interest rates look to evaporate.

Elsewhere, shares in British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group also fell by more than two per cent this morning.

It comes as IAG posted record-level third quarter results as demand for European holidays surged while fuel costs fell.

Operating profit rose to €1.7bn in the quarter, from €1.2bn in the same period last year, and operating margin increased 3.6 per cent due to strong holiday demand, particularly to European destinations.

Meanwhile, British Airways profits alone topped £600m in the period, while Vueling – the group’s low-cost offering, made record profits of almost £250m.

Mold said their figures were “pretty spectacular because it beat forecasts”.

“If the first post-Covid summer season in 2022 was somewhat damp due to airport disruption, the recovery in the airline sector this time has been really impressive.

“The question now is: is this as good as it’s going to get?”, adding that Britons’ disposable incomes are not going to remain strong for long, especially given the impact of global tensions on oil prices. .

“When you add concerns about IAG’s debt position into the mix, it’s easy to see why the market got raspberries rather than garlands in today’s update.”

The FTSE 100 may also be flat as investors await key US data due later this afternoon. And as he reflected on Amazon’s overnight results, which showed third-quarter net income rose from $2.9 billion to $9.9 billion.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said the figures were “impressive”.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, eyes will be on US personal consumption expenditure data – the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation – due at 1330 BST.

Hewson said: “Today’s September data is expected to show a further deceleration of 3.7 per cent for the PCE core deflator, while personal spending is forecast to remain flat at 0.4 per cent.”

This comes after blockbuster growth figures were announced yesterday, with the US economy growing at an annualized rate of 4.9 per cent between July and September, much faster than the 4.2 per cent expected by economists.

Today’s data follows a series of signals that the US economy continues to face pressure from the Fed to raise rates, making its next decision difficult.

Source: www.cityam.com