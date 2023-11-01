London markets rose on Wednesday morning thanks to strong results from Nextel and GSK, as investors awaited the latest decision from the US Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 was up marginally at 7,324.87, while the FTSE 250 was up slightly at 17,083.01.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged as it assesses how its historic bout of monetary tightening is affecting inflation.

With inflation low, central banks are transitioning to the next phase of ‘higher for longer’ interest rates. Investors will therefore pay close attention to further guidance issued by the world’s most important central bank.

“Fed Chair Jay Powell’s comments will be closely watched given how long rates will remain high given the resilience of the US economy,” said Susannah Streeter, head of currency and markets at Hargreaves Lansdowne.

Ahead of the rate decision, traders will have two separate jobs reports to examine that will help paint a picture of the US labor market.

On the FTSE 100, Next climbed to the top of the index with a gain of 2.8 per cent.

The high street bellwether said full-price sales for its third quarter were 4 per cent, £23 million, above original guidance.

This is the latest in a series of consecutive guidance upgrades, coming just six weeks after the previous one.

GSK also rose 1.6 percent as bosses said they expected revenue to grow faster than they originally thought thanks to the new vaccine.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said, “Competitive performance was broadly based, but benefited particularly from the excellent US launch of Arexvi, the world’s first RSV vaccine.”

Aston Martin’s 250 shares on the FTSE fell more than 13 per cent, despite the sports car maker halving its losses.

The company lowered its volume outlook for 2023 due to supply chain disruptions in its newly launched DB12.

