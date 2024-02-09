London’s FTSE index was flat on Friday in the absence of any major economic data, but investors had more options considering M&A following Barclays’ acquisition of Tesco’s retail banking arm.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.05 percent at 7,599.50, while the FTSE 250 index, which is more in line with the health of the domestic economy, edged up marginally to 19,102.80.

Tesco shares surged after Barclays confirmed it was buying the supermarket’s retail banking arm for around £600 million.

Barclays will acquire Tesco Bank’s 2,800 employees and form a 10-year partnership with the retailer to distribute credit cards, unsecured personal loans and deposits using its brand.

Barclays Chief Executive CS Venkatakrishnan said the deal was “a further demonstration of the investment we are making in our UK consumer business.”

Tesco shares rose more than two per cent in early trading, taking it to the top of the FTSE 100, while Barclays shares fell slightly.

On the FTSE 250, housebuilder Bellway saw a significant decline in completions and revenue in the six months to the end of January.

In a six-month trading update released today, the company said it completed 4,092 homes in its interim period, compared with 5,695 homes in the same period a year ago.

However, shares rose 0.2 percent after the company noted “encouraging levels of customer inquiries in the traditionally quiet winter trading period” as mortgage rates stabilised.

Meanwhile Air Astana has received an $847 million (£671 million) valuation from investors as it prepares for a Valentine’s Day IPO that will be seen as a test of the health of London’s troubled listing market.

In an announcement to the market this morning, the Kazakh airline, half-owned by BAE Systems, said it would take off at a price of $9.5 per share, giving the company an estimated valuation of $847 million.

